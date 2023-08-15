FIFA Women's World Cup: Eden Park semifinal a clash between European powers old and new

FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal: Spain v Sweden; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Tuesday 8pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Sweden are one of seven teams to have played at every FIFA Women’s World Cup, stretching back to the first event in China in 1991.

They’ve made it to the semifinals on four occasions, and gone one step further once – when they lost to Germany in the final in the United States in 2003.

In New Zealand and Australia two decades on, it is starting to look like it could finally be their year, as they’ve made it to the last four for a fifth time, beating the United States in a penalty shootout in the round of 16, then holding off a fast-finishing Japan in the quarterfinals.

Standing in Sweden’s immediate path in a semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday night are Spain, who don’t have the same kind of history when it comes to featuring at the business end of major competitions.

Stuff Sweden and Spain will meet in a FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

They were one of the eight teams that played in the 1997 European Championship, where they had their only previous meeting with Sweden at a major tournament – a 1-0 defeat.

But it wasn’t until the 2013 Euros that they became a regular presence at the top of the international women’s game.

And it’s only this year that Spain has progressed past the first knockout round at a World Cup or European Championship.

First they cruised to a win over Switzerland at Eden Park in the round of 16, scoring five goals to one with midfielder Aitana Bonmatí running the show.

They had it tougher against the Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium in the quarterfinals, eventually prevailing 2-1 after extra time, thanks to Salma Paralluelo’s 111th-minute winner.

Now they are hoping to emerge triumphant following a clash between European powers old and new.

Spain’s rise has been fuelled by the rise of Barcelona in Spanish and European club football. The storied club has won the last four domestic titles as well as two of the last three editions of the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

Sweden’s domestic league used to be one of the strongest in Europe, but has faded in recent years as the nations that dominate men’s football have increased investment in women’s football and soared past it.

Internationally, Sweden’s history is littered with cases where they almost or nearly got the job done.

They were the 1984 European champions, though that championship consisted of home-and-away semifinals followed by a home-and-away final.

But since then, they haven’t tasted any glory. Not in Europe, not at the Olympics, not at the World Cup.

As well as finishing second at the 2003 World Cup, they also finished second at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, as well as at the Euros in 1987, 1995 and 2001.

They’ve also been semifinalists three times at World Cups, once at the Olympics and five times at the Euros.

Centre back Magdalena Eriksson was part of the Olympic campaigns in 2016, where Sweden were beaten in the final by Germany, and 2021, where they were beaten by Canada in a penalty shootout. She was also present at the Euros in England last year, where they lost to the hosts in the semifinals, and the 2019 World Cup, where they lost to the Dutch at that stage.

“We’ve been in this situation a few times now before, in other tournaments,” Eriksson said after Sweden’s win over Japan.

“We reached the semifinal last year and we lost it and it sucks. It’s the worst thing to do, to lose a semifinal, because you’re so close.

“This time we’re going to do everything we can. We’re playing against a tough team, it’s going to be really difficult, but we’re going to be there, we’re going to be ready for it, and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

Spain’s run to the World Cup semifinals this year has not been straightforward. While some of the 15 players who took issue with coach Jorge Vilda last year returned to take their places in the squad for this tournament, some of the best players in the world remain estranged from their set-up.

In spite of that, they have twice made history by winning knockout matches in New Zealand. Before they played the Dutch in Wellington, a moderate earthquake was felt in the city. Vilda said afterwards his team “were so concentrated” they barely noticed: “The earthquake was the victory of Spain”.

If they win on Tuesday and leave Sweden lamenting how they almost got there once again, the reverberations will be even larger still.

FIFA Women's World Cup – semifinals

Both NZ time.

Tuesday, 8pm: Spain v Sweden; Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, 10pm: Australia v England; Stadium Australia, Sydney

Both matches live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Prime.