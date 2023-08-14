FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Sweden to write new chapter in 'greatest sport in the world'

FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal: Spain v Sweden; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Tuesday 8pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

There were a few dozen questions asked of the players and coaches from Spain and Sweden ahead of their FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday night.

But it was the one out of left field that drew the most interesting response.

Swedish coach Peter Gerhardsson had earlier revealed his plans for Monday evening would include a spot of reading.

Hence the question from a reporter at The Athletic: What book?

Phil Walter/Getty Images Swedish coach Peter Gerhardsson has been reading the work of a German sociologist during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I like that question,” Gerhardsson replied, going on to reveal it was German sociologist Hartmut Rosa’s book Resonance: A Sociology of Our Relationship to the World.

Not exactly light reading then, but it had got him thinking philosophically, about what he knows and what he doesn’t know about the world he lives in.

“If you know everything, it’s not exciting. That’s why football is so exciting, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen].

“It’s for everybody. It’s the greatest sport in the world.”

It won’t be until after kickoff at 8pm on Tuesday night that anyone knows how the semifinal between Spain and Sweden will play out.

When Spanish coach Jorge Vilda was asked what he was expecting of Sweden he said: “The strengths of Sweden are quite obvious”.

“They’re physically a very strong team. With set plays they're very dangerous, as they’ve shown through the whole championship. In offensive transitions, they can also be very dangerous.”

Gerhardsson was expecting both teams to look to press high. “In between, it’s transitions. For me, it’s lovely football”.

Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso said Tuesday’s semifinal – the last of 29 World Cup matches to be played in New Zealand – would be “the result of thousands upon thousands of training sessions and moments that we’ve been through while we’re away from our families”.

“We have to sacrifice many things to enjoy tomorrow’s game. I want to enjoy tomorrow’s match and I’m sure all of our team will enjoy it and everyone in Spain will enjoy it.”

Spain and Sweden have met 11 times previously, with Sweden winning seven – including their only match at a major tournament, at the 1997 European Championship – and the other four ending in draws.

That record largely reflects the fact that Sweden have been a women’s football heavyweight for decades, with Spain only joining the top table very recently, but Vilda put forward that it created an obligation for the Scandinavian side to win.

Sweden are unbeaten at this World Cup while Spain have a 4-0 group stage defeat to Japan – the team Sweden beat in the quarterfinals – as a major blemish on their record.

Swedish winger Fridolina Rolfö said she didn’t know which team would be considered the favourite: “When you reach the semifinals there are only good teams. They have a great team and so do we”.

Now comes the 90 minutes – or perhaps 120, and maybe even penalties – to decide who gets a place in Sunday’s final, against Australia or England.

FIFA Women's World Cup – semifinals

Both NZ time.

Tuesday, 8pm: Spain v Sweden; Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, 10pm: Australia v England; Stadium Australia, Sydney

Both matches live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Prime.