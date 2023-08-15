FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain into final after beating Sweden in crazy finish

Olga Carmona's goal in the 90th minute sees Spain through to the final in a thrilling finish.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Spain 2 (Salma Paralluelo 81’, Olga Carmona 89’) Sweden 1 (Rebecka Blomqvist 88’). HT: 0-0

Three goals were scored in the final 10 minutes of regular time as Spain beat Sweden 2-1 to advance to the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Salma Paralluelo broke the deadlock in the 81st minute of their semifinal, after coming off the bench for Spain early in the second half, but their lead was erased seven minutes later when Rebecka Blomqvist fired home from close range for Sweden.

Extra time beckoned at that point, but Spanish left back Olga Carmona had other ideas, firing a shot from distance past Zećira Mušović in the Swedish goal as seven minutes of stoppage time began.

After that crazy finish, Spain will play either co-hosts Australia or England in the decider at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, with the other semifinal taking place at that venue on Wednesday night.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Spain celebrate Olga Carmona’s late winner in their FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal against Sweden.

The record-equalling crowd of 43,217 that attended the first semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday were treated to a fantastic finish that made up for a lack of spectacle in the first 80 minutes.

There was palpable tension, however, with Spain looking to make their first World Cup final and Sweden looking to make their second – and move one step closer to claiming their first title.

The first half felt every bit like the first half of a semifinal, with neither side wanting to be the one to make the first mistake.

It quickly fell into the expected pattern, with Spain dominating possession and Sweden trying to deny them space, a task they didn’t always succeed at.

The first real shot came 14 minutes in from Carmona, Spain’s captain on the night, but it took another 20 minutes before there was further danger.

A free kick on the left came all the way through to Alexia Putellas on the right, and after shrugging off Filippa Angeldahl, she sent in a cross which Magdalena Eriksson headed away for a corner.

Aitana Bonmatí had a shot from the top of the box that followed Carmona’s in missing the target to the right, but it was Sweden that finished the opening period more brightly.

An outside-of-the-foot cross from Nathalie Björn on the right came to Fridolina Rolfö inside the box on the left and her first-time shot had to be parried away by Cata Coll in the Spanish goal.

Paralluelo was introduced for Putellas early in the second half and headed a cross from Alba Redondo over the bar just after the hour mark, though Spain were less on top than they were before the break.

Paralluelo was giving the Swedish centre backs a lot more to think about than false nine Jennifer Hermoso did when she was up front.

Redondo came close to putting Spain in front in the 70th minute, when her initial touch on a Hermoso cross from the left fell to Paralluelo, who played it back to her, only for her attempted sweep home to miss the goal to the left.

Down the other end, a cross from Johanna Kaneryd went just over the head of Stina Blackstenius, who was then replaced by Blomqvist, while Kaneryd made way for Olivia Schough, and Redondo was replaced by Eva Navarro.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Spain forward Mariona Caldentey goes down with Sweden's Nathalie BjÃ¶rn for close company during their FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal.

Paralluelo looked to have become Spain’s super-sub for the second match in a row in the 80th minute, pouncing when a cross from Hermoso on the left wasn’t cleared and fell to her in the middle of the box.

Blomqvist then thought she had given Sweden a lifeline, hitting the ball hard into the back of the net as stoppage time approached, but Spain came back down the other end immediately to restore their lead.

A match that was lacking in drama came alive and suddenly had plenty, putting Spain one win away from glory and leaving Sweden with the scant consolation of Saturday’s playoff for third in Brisbane.