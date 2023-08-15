FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know as Spain and Sweden meet in the semifinals

FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal: Spain v Sweden; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Tuesday 8pm kickoff; Coverage: Watch live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff from 7.30pm; live updates on Stuff

Spain and Sweden will meet in the first semifinal of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Auckland on Tuesday.

The two European nations will face off at Eden Park for the first place in Sunday’s final in Sydney.

The match will be broadcast live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Prime with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two teams.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mariona Caldentey celebrates after scoring a penalty for Spain in their quarterfinal win over the Netherlands at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Spain

Coach: Jorge Vilda

Captain: Ivana Andrés

Fifa ranking: No 6

Results so far: 2-1 win after extra time v Netherlands, 5-1 win v Switzerland, 4-0 defeat v Japan, 5-0 win v Zambia, 3-0 win v Costa Rica

Super-sub Salma Paralluelo fired Spain into the World Cup’s final four with her goal midway through extra time in their quarterfinal against the Netherlands in Wellington. Her side had been finding it hard to break the Dutch down, going ahead via the penalty spot with 10 minutes to play in regular time, only to concede an equaliser as stoppage time began. Sweden will be another defensively astute opponent, by far the toughest the Spanish have faced so far.

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Misa Rodriguez, Enith Salón

Defenders: Ivana Andrés, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocio Gálvez, Oihane Hernández, Irene Paredes

Midfielders: Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Jenni Hermoso, María Pérez, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Zornoza

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo, Esther González, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo.

Sweden

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Captain: Caroline Seger/Kosovare Asllani

Fifa ranking: No 3

Results so far: 2-1 win v Japan, 0-0 draw after extra time v United States (won 5-4 on penalties), 2-0 win v Argentina, 5-0 win v Italy, 2-1 win v South Africa

Sweden have arguably been the most convincing of the four sides left in the World Cup, with their peak coming as they went 64 minutes before conceding a shot against Japan in their 2-1 quarterfinal win. They were put under pressure towards the end of the match, and also had goalkeeper Zećira Mušović to thank for sending their round of 16 match against the United States to a penalty shootout, but will be favourites to advance to their second final, after finishing as runners-up to Germany in 2003.

Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom, Jennifer Falk, Zećira Mušović

Defenders: Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Björn, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Itestedt, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Linda Sembrant

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani, Hanna Bennison, Lina Hurtig, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Olivia Schough, Caroline Seger

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, Madelen Janogy, Rebecka Blomqvist, Fridolina Rolfö