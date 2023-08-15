FIFA Women's World Cup helps Wellington Phoenix lure foreign talent to New Zealand

New Wellington Phoenix signing Hailey Davidson on the success of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

New Zealand is quickly becoming a go-to destination for professional footballers from the United States on the back of the success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Fullback Hailey Davidson has become the second American player in a matter of days to join the Wellington Phoenix for the next A-League Women season.

Having watched World Cup matches played at Wellington Regional Stadium from her home in Texas, the 22-year-old said she jumped at the chance to join compatriot Hope Breslin at the Phoenix.

“The timing is great. All the hype is around Australia and New Zealand right now. This World Cup has been huge for women’s sports and it’s providing the best media in the history of the World Cup,” said Davidson.

“I do think it’s become more of an attractive destination because of all the attention it’s getting and it’s really encouraging.

“My agent is based out of Sweden and he represents some of the girls on their national team that are down there right now and they’re actually using Wellington’s training facilities.

University of Pittsburgh/via Wellington Phoenix American defender Hailey Davidson in action for the University of Pittsburgh. She has signed for the Wellington Phoenix for the upcoming A-League Women season.

“So it’s been great for them to give feedback to me and my agent about how awesome it is, what a beautiful place it is and one of them actually told my agent this morning it’s going to be a dream life. Those were her exact words.”

The Phoenix will be just Davidson’s second professional club, following a celebrated collegiate career.

Originally from Dallas, Davidson played two seasons at the University of Oklahoma before transferring to the University of Pittsburgh, where she played under Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum and helped lead the Pitt Panthers to their most successful season last year.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images Former Angel City player Hope Breslin (R) has also joined the Wellington Phoenix.

Nigeria were one of the surprise packages at this World Cup, making it through to the round of 16 where they were eventually eliminated on penalties by European champions England.

Davidson said she owed a lot of her success to Waldrum, himself a fellow Texan.

“He was the one who pushed me when I moved to Pittsburgh to want to play professionally after college,” she said.

“I hadn’t even thought about it until then and he said you should try and he invested in me and my potential, and by the last season I was there we had made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Championship. He really turned our programme around.”

Davidson described herself as an attack-minded wingback and Phoenix coach Paul Temple said fans will enjoy watching her play.

She is expected to line up on the right side of the back four, opposite star left-back Michaela Foster.

“Hailey’s high paced, high energy and athletic, but also really good technically on the ball,” Temple said.

“Her attacking down that right-hand side of the field is going to be really good to watch.

“We want to be an all-action, energetic, high-speed team with the way that we play and Hailey’s profile fits that.”

Davidson is the 13th player confirmed in the Phoenix squad for the 2023-24, joining fellow defenders Foster, Kate Taylor, Mackenzie Barry, Marisa van der Meer and Rebecca Lake, midfielders Breslin, Chloe Knott, Grace Wisnewski and Alyssa Whinham, goalkeeper Brianna Edwards, and forwards Emma Main and Michaela Robertson.

The Phoenix women will start pre-season training early next month, with the A-League to kick-off on October 14.