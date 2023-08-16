FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain set for first final after 'really crazy' ending against Sweden

It was when Jennifer Hermoso arrived in the mixed zone that you were reminded there had been a winner in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday night.

Before the loud Spanish midfielder entered, there had been a procession of quiet Swedish players, putting on brave faces and fighting back tears as they digested their semifinal defeat at Eden Park.

In the 80th minute, it was 0-0. In the 81st, Spain were leading 1-0. In the 88th, it was tied again, 1-1. In the 89th, Spain were back up 2-1.

Spain 2-1 Sweden was where it stayed after those crazy 10 minutes, plus another seven of stoppage time. They will now play their first World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, against either co-hosts Australia or England, who play their semifinal there on Wednesday, looking to become first-time finalists themselves.

After Hermoso came through singing and shouting and hugging her team-mates, but not doing interviews in English, it fell to centre back Irene Paredes to try to explain what had just happened.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Spanish players celebrate after their FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal win over Sweden at Eden Park.

“It was really crazy. It was really, really crazy,” she said, during an interview where she was interrupted by federation president Luis Rubiales, who stopped to give her a celebratory kiss on the cheek.

“Scoring the first one, it was like, ‘OK, this is the end, we have to keep this score’.

“They scored quite fast, so it was like ‘what the hell, how did that happen’.

“But we had confidence in ourselves that we would create something else and that we would have chances.

“Olga scored and it became crazy.”

There were just 95 seconds between goal two – Rebecka Blomqvist’s equaliser for Sweden, pouncing on Lina Hurtig’s header down in the middle of the box – and goal three – left back Olga Carmona’s winner for Spain from the edge of the area.

“It happened quickly,” Paredes said. “But we know it’s real and we have to enjoy it.”

Before the late exchange of goals that put Spain into their first World Cup final and knocked Sweden out at the semifinal stage for the fourth time, it looked like Salma Parruello might be the Spanish hero for the second match in a row.

Having been dropped to the bench after starting Spain’s first four matches in New Zealand, the 19-year-old came on and scored the winner in extra time as they beat the Netherlands in their quarterfinal in Wellington, after the Dutch scored a stoppage-time equaliser.

Here Parruello was introduced 10 minutes into the second half for Alexia Putellas, giving Sweden’s centre backs a challenge they hadn’t faced in the first half when they were dealing with false nine Hermoso.

Her goal in the 81st minute came after a cross from Hermoso on the left wasn’t cleared and fell to her in the middle of the box. Just as she had four days previously, she made no mistake with her finish.

Parruello was named player of the match and said afterwards she was “extremely proud”.

“All of us are extremely proud of the work that we are doing. We are one step away from glory and we’ll work just as hard to achieve that.”

Midfielder Aitana Bonmatí – the prospective world player of the year, especially if Spain beat Australia or England in Sunday’s decider – was the last player to speak to the media after her side’s win.

She said the introduction of Parruello had given the Spanish midfielders more room in which to operate and though she had flashbacks of the Netherlands match when Sweden scored their equaliser, she was overjoyed.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Spanish players celebrate Salma Paralluelo’s goal in their FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal against Sweden at Eden Park.

“This is football,” Bonmatí said. “Unbelievable.

“I thought, again, another goal in the last minute when we were winning, then Olga did a great shot and scored that goal.”

Spain have been in New Zealand since early July, but now have to fly across the Tasman for the match that matters more than all that have come before.

Paredes said she didn’t mind who they faced once they got there.

“I’m happy to be there. I prefer to focus on our team and what we can do.”

Spain suffered a setback in their final group match, going down 4-0 to Japan in Wellington, but they have now won three knockout matches in a row – their first knockout wins at any major tournament.

“We are now mentally a very strong team,” Bonmatí said – and that will be a warning to whoever their final opponent turns out to be.”