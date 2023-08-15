FIFA Women's World Cup: Matildas fans access code to snap up tickets meant for England supporters

New Wellington Phoenix signing Hailey Davidson on the success of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

England fans have been left fuming﻿ ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal showdown against the Matildas, after claims Australian fans purchased limited away tickets allocated for rival supporters.

Those wanting to attend the game to support the Lionesses were granted around 2000 tickets in an away section for Wednesday's clash in Sydney.

But according to a report in The Telegraph in the UK, Australian fans got access to a ticket code meant for English fans, and shared it online.

Keen fans wanting﻿ to snap up some tickets in a bid to watch the Matildas latched onto the opportunity.

One fan claimed on social media: "If they announce any extra tix, type in the access code 'lioness' and you'll be able to get access to England zone. They've done it twice now. A group of us got 10 tickets in that section".

"My friend said there was an announcement about extra tickets. The code is 'lioness'. I went in yesterday to see if there's any tickets left and there isn't, but the WC ticket group I'm in have said two separate times that lioness code has worked," they added.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Some Australian fans have managed to snap up tickets allocated for England fans.

The code was released on the England Football website. As news of the issue spread, the Football Association told the publication it was "disappointed" in the outcome.

"We worked with FIFA to secure an additional allocation of tickets for England's World Cup semifinal against Australia," the statement read.

"The details of how to purchase these tickets were communicated directly to our fans on our England Football channel, and we are disappointed to see reports that a limited number of these tickets have been accessed by other fans.

"We are working with FIFA to review this ticketing process going forward."

The leak has now reportedly been plugged, with the code not able to be accessed by fans by Monday morning.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Australia’s Matildas will have a massive home crowd behind them in the World Cup semifinal against England.

The news emphasises the mammoth task at hand for England with only 2000 tickets, representing a small fraction of the 75,784 capacity in attendance, now mostly snapped up by Aussie supporters.

"When you have the crowd behind you it gives you that extra push," said England's Keira Walsh ahead of the match.

"But I also think that when you are playing against it, when you can quieten the crowd, it's also a very nice feeling.

"Maybe trying to take the momentum out of (their) game is going to be important. So there's positives and negatives to both and I've experienced both.”

