FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain's New Zealand stint ends on perfect note after insensitive start

Spanish football president Luis Rubiales had a message of gratitude for New Zealand as their women's national team's time here came to an end.

Spain’s time in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup began with a culturally insensitive gaffe and ended with them flying to Sydney to play in Sunday’s final.

Shortly after arriving in the country in early July, they posted a video to social media, showing four of their players pretending to perform a haka, which was quickly deleted amidst a swift backlash.

Their captain, Ivana Andres, later made a formal apology as the team were officially welcomed to Palmerston North – their base camp for the early stages of the World Cup, which would later be at the centre of another flashpoint.

Six weeks on from that inauspicious start – which came with their campaign already shrouded in scandal, as a dozen of their top players made themselves unavailable for selection due to issues with coach Jorge Vilda – they were on their way across the Tasman on Wednesday with one match still in front of them.

The biggest match of them all – the World Cup final.

SPANISH WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM/TW Spain posed with Spanish and New Zealand flags on the Auckland waterfront ahead of their final match in New Zealand at Eden Park on Tuesday night.

Their opponents will either be co-hosts Australia or reigning European champions England, with that semifinal taking place on Wednesday night at Stadium Australia in Sydney, the venue for this weekend’s decider.

Spain booked their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sweden at Eden Park in their semifinal Auckland on Tuesday night in front of a 43,217-strong crowd.

All three goals were scored in the final 10 minutes of regular time, with Olga Carmona’s winner from the edge of the box coming in the 89th minute, 95 seconds after a Swedish equaliser.

It was the fifth win in six matches for Spain in New Zealand, with the lone blemish a 4-0 defeat at the hands of eventual quarterfinalists Japan at Wellington Regional Stadium in their final group C match.

In their other matches, they scored 17 goals and conceded just three, beating Costa Rica 3-0 in Wellington, Zambia 5-0 in Auckland, Switzerland 5-1 in a round of 16 clash in Auckland, and the Netherlands 2-1 in a quarterfinal in Wellington before Tuesday’s final four showdown.

As their star midfielder Aitana Bonmatí put it after their win over Sweden: “It’s been a fantastic experience for me – a little bit cold, but for playing, it’s OK”.

“Wellington was a little bit windy, here in Auckland is better, because the weather is more stable.

“It’s been good playing here. The people are very helpful. The [stadiums] are always full.

“Thanks to all the people of New Zealand for supporting us, for coming to the games, and for helping us.”

It was perhaps notable that Bonmatí focused on the two cities where Spain played World Cup matches, not the town where they were based after an initial stint in Auckland and before they shifted to Wellington ahead of their final group match.

At that time, ESPN reported that Spain made that move earlier than planned, as a “lack of things to do” in Palmerston North had “taken its toll” on players and their families, with boredom setting in.

Team spokesperson Patricia Pérez said that that was “definitely not true,” and the move was purely for logistical reasons, while mayor Grant Smith invited Spain back to Palmy for a night out on the town – an offer that might yet be of interest to them if they win on Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal, Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales said: “New Zealand remains in our hearts – we will always carry it with us”.

“The entire expedition has been able to learn about New Zealand culture and its customs, and today we can say, openly, that we will never forget this country for all that it has given us”.

Bonmatí, for one, was looking to return in the future.

"I want to come some day to visit New Zealand,” she said on Tuesday. “I've been in Wellington and Auckland, but I think the best of New Zealand is the landscape.

“I think New Zealand is a very nice country, but we are here playing football – working.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí said she wants to return to New Zealand one day, to see more of the country than Auckland, Wellington and Palmerston North.

As Bonmatí wasn’t a fan of the winter cold, a return in summer would make a lot of sense, but that won’t be possible in the near future, while she continues to star for Barcelona in European club football.

“Summer’s in January, no? I’m going to be playing matches.”

But before she pulls on the red and blue of Barcelona in the 2023-24 club season, there’s one more match for Spain to go – their most important one yet, in Sydney in four days’ time.

Spain – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Beat Costa Rica 3-0 in Wellington

Beat Zambia 5-0 in Auckland

Lost to Japan 4-0 in Wellington

Beat Switzerland 5-1 in Auckland

Beat the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time in Wellington

Beat Sweden 2-1 in Auckland

Will play England or Australia in the final in Sydney on Sunday [kickoff 10pm NZ time].