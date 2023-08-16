'I feel like shit': Sweden's Lina Hurtig sums up FIFA Women's World Cup loss to Spain

Olga Carmona's goal in the 90th minute sees Spain through to the final in a thrilling finish.

Sweden’s players have vowed to pick themselves up for Saturday’s third/fourth playoff game at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but in the hours after their 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinal, all they could feel was pain.

Sweden were the favourites to win this semifinal at Eden Park on Tuesday night, but they were stunned by a goal from Olga Carmona in the 89th minute, moments after Rebecka Blomqvist’s equaliser.

As the shell shocked Swedish players walked through the mixed zone at the end of the game, midfielder Lina Hurtig didn’t need many words to sum up her emotions.

“I feel like shit right now. I am so disappointed,” Hurtig said.

Hurtig, who plays for Arsenal, said she didn’t feel like going over what happened during the game, especially those frantic and also thrilling last 10 minutes.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson shows her dejection after the 2-1 loss to Spain in the World Cup semifinal.

“I don’t know, I’m not going to stand here and analyse this game right now, because I’m too upset,” she said.

“I’m so disappointed about the result.”

Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson, admitted Spain made a stronger start, but felt Sweden worked themselves into the contest.

“I think it was fine margins, it was a really even game,” Eriksson said.

“They started better than us, but we grew into the game and the second half was completely even and it could have gone either way.

“The way we stepped up after we conceded was really good and then it was really annoying to see them score so soon after. I’m extremely disappointed with that, but still very proud.”

Although there is naturally disappointment at losing in the semifinals, Sweden did knock out heavyweights USA and Japan in the playoff stage to make it this far and Eriksson said in time they’ll be able to reflect on what they’ve achieved.

“I’m sure proud of our tournament so far,” she said.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Players on the Sweden bench comfort each other after being knocked out of the World Cup.

“All our focus is now going to be on leaving this tournament with a medal around our necks.

“Today we can be disappointed, we can be sad, but tomorrow we will look forward to the game on Saturday and we will do everything we can to win that game.”

Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson also believed there’s still something left for them to play for, even though they won’t be involved in the final.

“I can’t speak for the Swedish staff or players, but I know how I work and I’m disappointed for 24-36 hours,” Gerhardsson said.

“I accept that myself and then you feel revenge, if you can call it that.

“I’m happy that we have a new game to play. It’s nice we don’t go home today and we have a chance to win our last game. If you win the last game it’s happier.

“I think we’ll be ready for Saturday, but not tonight.”

For this generation of Swedish players, this defeat was another in a line of bitter disappointments as they’ve become the ‘almost’ team of women’s international football.

They finished third in the 2019 World Cup, losing to the Netherlands in the semifinal, they were defeated by Canada in the final of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and lost to England in the semifinals of last year’s Euros.

This defeat to Spain just adds to that list of heartbreaking defeats.

“It’s the fourth semifinal and third loss in a semifinal,” Gerhardsson said.

“It’s a repeat of what happened before. It’s not something you can do better and improve on, everyone just feels sadness and huge disappointment.

“It was a game where we equalised. You feel this enormous joy and elation that maybe we can bring this game to extra time, but a minute later it turned again and that can happen in a tournament and it’s more linked to the feeling right now.

“On Saturday we will be up against England or Australia and we will be ready for that game.

“We will bring that with us, that willingness to win that last game.”