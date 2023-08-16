FIFA Women's World Cup: Over 700,000 fans flock to matches in New Zealand

The extent to which New Zealanders got behind the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been hailed as “incredible” by the global governing body’s chief women’s football officer, Sarai Bareman.

More than 700,000 fans attended 29 matches in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin over the past four weeks, eclipsing the target of 500,000 ticket sales. That worked out to an average New Zealand attendance of 24,439.

The record for the largest football crowd in New Zealand was broken on three occasions and now stands at 43,217 – 6000 greater than the pre-tournament mark.

That many people filled Eden Park to its tournament capacity for three knockout stage matches, including Tuesday night’s semifinal where Spain beat Sweden thanks to a 89th-minute strike from Olga Carmona.

Speaking to Stuff ahead of that match, which took the total attendance in New Zealand to 708,743 people, Bareman said it was “incredible” seeing her fellow Kiwis turn out the way they had.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A new record attendance for a football match in New Zealand was set on three occasions at Eden Park during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I’m really pleased that Kiwis have got behind this in a massive way and I’m really proud that the Football Ferns kicked us off with such an incredible win against Norway.”

A crowd of 42,137 turned up to Eden Park for that match, the tournament opener, which was decided by Hannah Wilkinson’s 48th-minute goal for the Ferns.

Crowds of 32,357 and 25,947 attended their other group A matches at Wellington Regional Stadium and Dunedin Stadium, where a loss to the Philippines and a draw with Switzerland meant New Zealand failed to advance to the round of 16.

There was genuine concern Kiwi fans would not turn out in the desired numbers, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino going so far as to seek out a New Zealand television camera at his press conference on the morning of the first match.

“We want you!” was the message he delivered staring straight down the barrel: “Seize the moment!”.

Thanks to support from tournament sponsor Xero, 20,000 free tickets were also distributed in an effort to give potential buyers a taste of what was on offer – 5000 for an early match in each host city.

Bareman said this week of the fears: “It’s a bit scary when you’re an event organiser and you’re looking at the numbers”.

“But you know what, once the World Cup fever hit, and the Ferns won that opening match at Eden Park, they absolutely got on board and got behind it.”

Bareman said she was confident plenty of tickets would have been snapped up regardless, but the Ferns’ win “accelerated the interest” and meant “the fever caught on faster and spread a lot further”.

The crowd for the opening match smashed the existing record for a football match in New Zealand – the 37,034 who watched the All Whites’ World Cup qualifying draw with Peru at Wellington Regional Stadium in 2017.

That mark was then bettered when 42,958 fans turned up to watch the United States’ 0-0 draw with Portugal at Eden Park two weeks later.

The record was then broken for the third and final time when 43,127 watched Spain’s round of 16 win over Switzerland at the same venue, with the same attendance registered for the quarterfinal there between Sweden and Japan and the semifinal between Spain and Sweden. That mark is also the record for a women’s sports event in New Zealand.

Just over 76% of the available stadium capacity was filled across the 29 matches in New Zealand, a figure that compares well with the 2011 Rugby World Cup, which filled 86% of the available capacity.

Six matches Auckland drew crowds of more than 40,000, with another five matches– including three in Wellington – attracting more than 30,000. The largest crowd in Hamilton was for Sweden’s win over Argentina – 17,907, while Dunedin’s best mark was for the Ferns’ draw with the Swiss.

As of the end of the first semifinal – match 61 out of 64 – 1,777,155 tickets had been sold across New Zealand and Australia, by far surpassing the sales target of 1.5 million.

Close to 200,000 people are set to attend across the second semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday night, the playoff for third in Brisbane on Saturday and the final in Sydney on Sunday, which will take the total attendance figure close to 2 million.

Four years ago, at the last World Cup in France, a total of 1,131,312 people attended across 52 matches – an average of 21,756. The average attendance as things stand in 2023 is 28,209.

Additional reporting: Phillip Rollo