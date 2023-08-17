FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know as Spain and England meet in the final

FIFA Women’s World Cup final: Spain v England; Where: Stadium Australia, Sydney; When: Sunday 10pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff (coverage starts at 9pm); live updates on Stuff

The final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be contested by two European teams – just the second time that has been the case across nine editions.

England and Spain last met in the quarterfinals of last year’s European Championship, with England coming from behind to win 2-1 after extra time in a cracking match in Brighton.

As they went on and won the Euros on home soil, England are now seeking to become just the second country after Germany to complete the Euros-World Cup double.

Standing in their way are Spain, one of the rising powers in women’s football, who have not a straightforward journey since that quarterfinal defeat a year ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two teams chasing their first World Cup titles at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP England's Lauren Hemp, left, and Spain's Olga Carmona challenge for the ball during their European Championship quarterfinal last year. They will meet again in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

Spain

Coach: Jorge Vilda

Captain: Ivana Andrés

Fifa ranking: No 6

Results so far: 2-1 win v Sweden, 2-1 win after extra time v Netherlands, 5-1 win v Switzerland, 4-0 defeat v Japan, 5-0 win v Zambia, 3-0 win v Costa Rica

With every match Spain play, their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Japan in their final group C match looks more and more like an aberration. They were the stronger side throughout their semifinal win over Sweden and responded immediately in stunning fashion when the Swedes found an equaliser in the 88th minute, with Olga Carmona coming down the other end and unleashing from the edge of the box. The standoff between a dozen top Spanish players not present at the World Cup and their federation over the national team set-up under coach Jorge Vilda makes for an unsettling backdrop, but those players who are there will have earned the glory coming their way if they manage one more win.

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Misa Rodriguez, Enith Salón

Defenders: Ivana Andrés, Ona Batlle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Rocio Gálvez, Oihane Hernández, Irene Paredes

Midfielders: Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Jenni Hermoso, María Pérez, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Zornoza

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo, Esther González, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo

England

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Captain: Millie Bright

Fifa ranking: No 4

Results so far: 3-1 win v Australia, 2-1 win v Colombia, 0-0 draw after extra time v Nigeria (won 4-2 on penalties), 6-1 win v China, 1-0 win v Denmark, 1-0 win v Haiti

There were only eight minutes where England genuinely looked under the pump in their semifinal win over Australia – the eight immediately after Sam Kerr brought the crowd to life with her equaliser, midway through the second half. They have grown throughout the World Cup, but coach Sarina Wiegman has a big decision to make – does she recall Lauren James, who has been suspended for England’s last two matches after being sent off in their round of 16 match against Nigeria, but was their standout attacker before that? Or does she stick with Ella Toone, who put them ahead against the Matildas? After exiting in the semifinals in 2015 and 2019, England are closer than ever to going all the way.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan, Alex Greenwood, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Jordan Nobbs, Laura Coombs, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Katie Robinson, Bethany England