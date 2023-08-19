FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know as Sweden and Australia meet in play-off for third place

FIFA Women’s World Cup, play-off for third: Sweden v Australia; Where: Brisbane Stadium; When: Saturday 8pm (NZ time); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff (coverage starts at 7:30pm); live updates on Stuff.

Neither Sweden nor Australia wanted to contest the play-off for third place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. No team does.

They nonetheless have to complete the formalities in Brisbane on Saturday night after heartbreaking semifinal defeats.

Australia’s dreams of winning a World Cup on home soil were shattered by England in Sydney on Wednesday night, losing 3-1 despite Sam Kerr’s wondrous goal.

Sweden’s hopes ended at Eden Park on Tuesday night after a 2-1 loss when Rebecka Blomqvist’s late equaliser was cancelled out by Olga Carmona’s match-winning strike for Spain in the 89th minute.

England and Spain will meet in Sunday night’s final in Sydney at 10pm (NZ time) when a new winner will be confirmed.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Australia form a heart shape after their semifinal defeat to England in Sydney.

Australia had never made the semifinals before and will achieve their highest finish in World Cup history.

Sweden are all too familiar with semifinal agony at the World Cup. They have lost four in five attempts and made the final only once, in 2003, when they lost 2-1 to Germany in the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know about the beaten semifinalists, who can finish on a sombre high in Queensland.

Sweden

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Captain: Kosovare Asllani

FIFA ranking: No 3

Results so far: 2-1 win v South Africa, 5-0 win v Italy, 2-0 win v Argentina, 0-0 draw after extra time v United States (won 5-4 on penalties), 2-1 win v Japan, 2-1 defeat v Spain

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani reflects on their semifinal defeat to Spain in Auckland.

Sweden’s wait for a first major title since 1984 continues. That success in the European Championships 39 years ago has been followed by an agonisingly long list of close calls at the World Cup and two silver medals at the last two Olympics, as well as in Europe. However, one of the traditional powerhouses of the women’s game were deservedly beaten by Spain. Blomqvist’s equaliser brought the scores level for just 94 seconds before Carmona restored Spain’s lead. They made nine changes for their final group match against Argentina and might do the same in Brisbane, although they will want the consolation of repeating their third-place finish from the World Cup in France four years ago.

Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom, Jennifer Falk, Zecira Musovic

Defenders: Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Linda Sembrant

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani, Hanna Bennison, Lina Hurtig, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Olivia Schough, Caroline Seger

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius, Sofia Jakobsson, Madelen Janogy, Rebecka Blomqvist, Fridolina Rolfö

Australia

Coach: Tony Gustavsson

Captain: Sam Kerr

FIFA ranking: No 10

Results so far: 1-0 win v Republic of Ireland, 3-2 defeat v Nigeria, 4-0 win v Canada, 2-0 win v Denmark, 0-0 draw after extra time v France (won 7-6 on penalties), 3-1 defeat v England

Abbie Parr/AP Sam Kerr nearly inspired an Australian revival in the second half of their semifinal defeat.

Kerr’s stupendous hit ignited Australia’s comeback in the second half after making it 1-1 against England with a goal that will surely be the best of the tournament. Despite her heroics in her first start of the World Cup after recovering from that calf injury, the Matildas’ defensive woes were costly. England’s player of the match, Lauren Hemp, pounced only eight minutes later to make it 2-1. Alessia Russo silenced most of the 75,000-strong crowd in Sydney with England’s third on the break. The party was over after Australia got behind the Matildas like never before. The same partisan support will fill the stands for a final time in Brisbane when the Matildas will give everything for the perfect send-off to a memorable campaign on home turf.

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine

You can see the forecast for the World Cup’s final matches in Stuff’s power rankings here.