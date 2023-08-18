FIFA Women's World Cup: Rosie White's magic moments from Football Ferns win to Sam Kerr strike

Former Football Ferns striker and Sky Sport commentator Rosie White writes her final FIFA Women’s World Cup final column for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Sam Kerr’s brilliant goal against England caps a glittering highlights reel led by a famous Football Ferns win at an amazing FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

As we count down to Sunday’s final between England and Spain, I’ve looked back at the magic moments of an epic month-long football festival that has taken women’s sport to new heights.

The Football Ferns’ 1-0 win against Norway stands out because of its historical context – the first win for any New Zealand team at a World Cup – and because of the way it ignited New Zealand fans to get in behind the World Cup and its colossal knock-on effect for the rest of the tournament.

The Ferns’ opening night win played a massive role in captivating the audience. Over 700,000 people watched the 29 games New Zealand, which was beyond everyone’s expectations, and across the Tasman we saw a record 11.5 million viewers tuning in for the Matildas-England semifinal.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson after scoring the Football Ferns’ matchwinner against Norway in the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park.

Spain-Sweden semifinal

The last 10 minutes produced one of the most frenetic finishes of the tournament, with Salma Paralluelo coming off the bench to score Spain’s first goal, Rebecka Blomqvist pulling one back for Sweden, and another super-sub, Olga Carmona, getting the Spaniards’ winner in the 89th minute.

United States exit

The United States-Sweden round of 16 penalty shootout stands out because of the grandness of the Americans getting knocked out at the earliest stage ever, plus Zećira Mušović’s super saves for Sweden in regulation time, and the sheer drama of Lina Hurtig’s match-winning penalty crossing the line by such a miniscule margin.

Colombia’s win over Germany

There were a couple of massive moments from one of the greatest World Cup upsets. First was 18-year-old Linda Caicedo’s stunning world-class goal, then Manuela Vanegas grabbing the winner in the seventh minute of added time. Colombia’s 2-1 win played a big part in world No 2 Germany failing to make the next round.

Kerr’s cracker

Aside from Spain’s second semifinal goal, Sam Kerr’s goal was the most ‘clutch’ of the tournament. It was almost as if the Matildas captain said to herself, “We’re down, we’re needing a goal, I’m taking this team to the final’.” Her amazing strike put Australia back in the game for a short period.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sam Kerr of Australia scores a sensational semifinal goal against England.

She scored the hardest opportunity she had and missed a couple of other scoring chances, but that’s kind of how it goes sometimes. But she showed why there is so much hype around Sam Kerr. She’s a magician, the ultimate competitor as well as an incredible athlete, and she’s probably the most talked-about sports person in Australia right now.

Australia-France penalty shootout

For pure theatre it’s hard to go past the 20-shot decider in that classic quarterfinal in Brisbane. No one who watched it will ever forget the tension – especially Mackenzie Arnold. The Matildas keeper rode a crazy Queensland fun park rollercoaster of emotions when she saved a penalty, missed her own kick, saved another spot kick and then had to re-save it and then watch nervously as Courtnee Vine scored Australia’s winner.

Panama’s goal

Marta Cox will be remembered in Panama forever after scoring her nation’s first World Cup goal with a 30m free-kick that left France’s goalkeeper clutching at thin air.

Best player

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Spain’s elegant midfielder Aitana Bonmati (R) has been one of Rosie White’s standouts at the World Cup.

It’s almost impossible to single someone out from a big cast of contenders, but Spain’s Aitana Bonmati would be up there. She’s been so good and is a true world-class midfielder.

England’s Lauren Hemp would also rate a mention on her semifinal performance after scoring a goal and setting up another.

Australia’s Caitlin Foord had been in incredible form, too, until she got shut out in the semifinal by England’s excellent right back Lucy Bronze.

Lauren James from England looked really good early on, but her two-match ban for stamping on a Nigerian player might have taken her out of the running.

As for young player of the tournament, it’s hard to look past Salma Paralluelo. She’s so dynamic, quick, technically excellent and oozes confidence.

England-Spain final

Andrew Cornaga/AP Spain's Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring in the semifinal against Sweden.

There is something special about the way Spain play, they are so technically good and fun to watch and have the ability to create magic.

England have shown their professionalism throughout the tournament. They haven’t necessarily played at their very best, although we saw glimpses of it against Australia.

But they are very comfortable on the ball, technically and tactically savvy and Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly have been a strong, unfazed defensive unit which will be tough for Spain to break down.

Both coaches have big decisions to make – do Spain start Paralluelo and do England bring back James?

The way Paralluelo changed the game when she came on against Sweden was so impressive. I don’t think I’ve seen an impact player have that kind of impact before. She’s now come off the bench and scored in the last two games and provided so much energy.

I’m curious to see how they use her. Having two-time world player of the year Alexia Putellas back and able to start changes the dynamic. She’s not likely to be able to play 90 minutes after so little football over the past year. Being able to replace her with Paralluelo and moving Jennifer Hermoso into midfield has been working for them. Paralluelo has looked more dangerous off the bench than she has when starting, so I guess you stay with that.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Lauren James (R) is a key figure for England and a chance at starting in the World Cup final after serving her two-match ban.

James’ situation is super-interesting. I think you probably start her because she’s so pivotal to the way England want to play when she’s in the No 10 role. Lauren Hemp was outstanding there against Australia, but what James has to offer can’t really be replicated.

I expect they will bring her back for either Alessia Russo or Ella Toone.

My prediction: I think England are going to take it after their performance against the Matildas. I’d like to see Spain win because they are such a fun team to watch, but I think England has more ability all-round, more depth and greater reliability.

Curtain fall

Rosie White/Supplied Former Football Ferns striker Rosie White pitchside at Eden Park as a Sky TV commentator for New Zealand's FIFA Women's World Cup tournament opening game against Norway.

It’s always a bitter-sweet feeling in the final week of a World Cup. You get so excited about the finals, but it all unravels so quickly.

I’m sad that it’s ending, which is cool because it’s been so entertaining and absorbing. I’ve enjoyed being a part of it, commentating for Sky and writing for Stuff.

A lot of people who don’t watch women’s sport have under-estimated how good it is and have been surprised at the quality – I’m not, I live it and watch it all the time. But when I talk to people who aren’t ordinarily football fans, they say “this is actually entertaining to watch’’.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Captain Ali Riley reflects on the Football Ferns’ scene-setting win over Norway.

My hope now is they will keep watching. There’s a lot of football to celebrate after the World Cup, including the Olympic Games next year and the professional club leagues.

I hope the World Cup encourages people to support their local professional team. We already have the Wellington Phoenix, and it looks like there will be another A-League team based in Auckland, I hope people get behind them like they have with the Football Ferns.

In the meantime, I trust everyone appreciates what an incredible World Cup this has been.

Rosie White won 111 international caps and scored 24 goals for the Football Ferns from 2009 to 2021 and played professionally in England and the United States. She is part of Sky’s FIFA Women’s World Cup broadcasting team and is writing regular columns for Stuff throughout the tournament.