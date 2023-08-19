FIFA Women's World Cup: Penguins pick the winner of Sweden and Australia's playoff for bronze

The penguins from Kelly Tarlton's have made their seventh pick of the FIFA Women's World Cup, for the playoff for third between Sweden and Australia.

FIFA Women’s World Cup bronze playoff: Sweden v Australia; Where: Brisbane Stadium; When: Saturday 8pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff (coverage starts at 7.30pm); live updates on Stuff.

The Kelly Tarlton’s penguins are back at it for the final two matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, trying to pick the winners of Saturday’s bronze playoff and Sunday’s grand final.

They got off to a flying start in the group stage, correctly predicting the Football Ferns’ stunning upset win over Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on the opening night of the tournament.

But after that, they went 0-from-5, having seemingly used up all their power to get that first result right.

Now they’re hoping to finish with a flourish, having taken three weeks off since their last attempts at calling correctly on July 31.

Andrew Voerman/Stuff The penguins from Kelly Tarlton's have made their pick for the FIFA Women's World Cup bronze playoff between Australia and Sweden.

Watch the video above to find out who the penguins picked – then watch the match live on Sky Sport 1, Prime or Stuff from 8pm to find out if they got it right.

When they heard the World Cup was coming to New Zealand, the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins were excited to be involved and try their hand at picking some winners, especially once they learned one of their cousins, Tazuni, was the tournament mascot.

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is home to 23 king penguins – the second-largest species, who have yellow markings on their faces – and 48 gentoo penguins – who are smaller and have white stripes on their foreheads.

Tazuni meanwhile is a little blue penguin – a species found in the wild in both New Zealand and Australia, the co-hosts of the World Cup.

The Kelly Tarlton’s penguins haven’t turned out to be cannily accurate like Germany’s Paul the Octopus, who got 12 correct from 14 attempts across the 2008 men’s European Championship and the 2010 men’s World Cup.

But they’re hoping they can finish on a strong note.

The final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney is at 10pm Sunday night.