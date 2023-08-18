FIFA Women's World Cup: Kiwis punters splurge ahead of England playing Spain in final

Spain might be slight favourites to defeat England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final but plenty of Kiwi punters will be roaring for the Lionesses to earn themselves one last big pay day.

Despite the Football Ferns not advancing out of the group stages, the World Cup has captivated huge numbers of New Zealanders and that interest has translated to many sports fans voting via their wallets.

More than $12 million has been paid out in winnings by the New Zealand TAB and with two games remaining in the global showcase, around $15m has been wagered all up by Kiwis struck with football fever.

Nick Conway, head of betting for Entain Australia and New Zealand, said that after Spain’s win over Sweden in the semfinals, they are slight favourites to lift the Cup, at $1.85 to England’s $1.92.

But money was coming for European champions the Lionesses though.

“At this stage, we’re already set to pay out more than $360,000 to those who backed England in the outright winner market if they prevail on Sunday night,” he said.

The tournament has seen more than its fair share of upsets and USA and Japan being knocked out early was a blow for punters, with both teams being popular choices to go all the way.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson’s famous goal helped deliver Kiwi punters more than $500,000 when the Football Ferns beat Norway.

The single biggest TAB payout to punters on a match was more than $500,000 when the Football Ferns stunned Norway thanks to Hannah Wilkinson’s famous goal at Eden Park in New Zealand’s opening match.

New Zealand were $9 outsiders in that match, but that didn’t stop loyal punters backing the Football Ferns.

But the Kiwis dropping out of the tournament early hasn’t slowed down the betting interest.

“We’ve certainly seen the passion and interest continuing well after New Zealand's Football Ferns were knocked out in the group stage,” Conway said.

With the 2023 World Cup on New Zealand’s back doorstep, betting is up almost ten-fold on the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but Conway believes it isn’t just the location.

Around 8000 new account customers have signed up to the TAB for the World Cup.

“Women’s sport is well and truly on the rise and never has it been more obvious than in this tournament,” Conway said.

TAB head-to-head odds for FIFA Women's World Cup final:

Spain $1.85 v England $1.92

Third and fourth playoff:

Sweden $1.76 v Australia $2.02