FIFA Women's World Cup: What to know if you're travelling to Auckland

An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

So you’re in Auckland for the FIFA World Cup? Here’s what you need to know.

What matches can I go to in Auckland?

It all starts with a bang on July 20 as New Zealand and Norway come face to face in the tournament opener at Eden Park.

There are nine games in total scheduled to take place at the stadium, as well as five other group matches, the first knockout stage match of the tournament, plus one quarter-final and one semi-final. Highlights include two group matches featuring current FIFA World Cup titleholders USA.

July 20: NZ v Norway

July 22: US v Vietnam

July 24: Italy v Argentina

July 26: Spain v Zambia

July 30: Norway v Philippines

August 1: Portugal v US

August 5: Round of sixteen

August 11: Quarter final

August 15: Semi final

Where’s the stadium and how do I get there?

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Eden Park is Auckland’s premier football stadium.

From the central city, it’s an easy 10-15-minute bus or taxi ride to the city’s premier football stadium, but the best way to get there is by train service.

The Kingsland station is situated right across the road from the stadium. Your FIFA ticket already includes bus and train travel. Otherwise tickets can be purchased at train stations or by tagging on and off with a multi-use AT HOP card, available for purchase at some convenient stores.

From Britomart, catch the Western Line and travel four stops until you reach Kingsland. Bus services direct from the city include the 22N and 22R. Download the Auckland Transport app to keep track of services and cancellations.

Join a walking convoy from the CBD and it will take you around 45 minutes.

Auckland Transport has a dedicated page on getting to Eden Park for the matches on public transport here including details of special event buses on game days.

Best pre and post-match grub?

DAVID WHITE/STUFF There is no shortage of options along Dominion Road.

There is no shortage of options in the suburbs surrounding Eden Park. In Kingsland grab wood-fired pizza from Umu, Jamaican cuisine from Nanny’s Eatery, grab a quick kebab from Gyros or sit down for a full lazy susan Chinese meal at Canton Cafe. The Kingslander is a popular pre-event destination for pub grub and watching coverage on the big screen.

Eden Park’s neighbouring Dominion Road has options for every preference and budget. Ralph’s is the go-to for overflowing burgers, Eden Noodle is the home of cheap and cheerful dumplings, while upmarket options include longstanding institution Cazador, pizza restaurant Ooh-Fa, and modern Japanese eatery Omni.

I don’t have tickets, what about fan zones?

In Auckland, visitors will find the FIFA Fan Festival inside The Cloud on the waterfront. The fan zone promises “a vibrant destination” to watch matches live on the big screen while enjoying a programme of live music, entertainment and refreshments.

The space will be free to enter and have capacity for more than 2000 fans across 25 days of the tournament.

While I’m in the city…

If it’s another sporting fix you’re after, head to the All Blacks Experience in the SkyCity complex. The experience comprises a 45-minute guided tour, followed by free time in an interactive play area to showcases the heritage of NZ’s two national rugby union teams.

Also close by, the Sky Walk takes thrill seekers out onto the walkway around the widest part of the Sky Tower, while Wētā Workshop Unleashed recreates the magic of a live film workshop and set.

Outside the city you will find ancient volcanoes, island sanctuaries, lush native bush and black sand beaches. From the waterfront it’s an easy 40-minute ferry ride to Waiheke Island, a dreamy destination known for its wineries, beaches and relaxed atmosphere.