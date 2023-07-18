FIFA Women's World Cup: What to know if you're travelling to Wellington

Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin will host matches during the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. (First published April 2021)

So you’re in Wellington/Te Whanganui A Tara for the FIFA Women’s World Cup? Here’s what you need to know.

What matches can I go to in Wellington?

July 21: Spain v Croatia

July 23: Sweden v South Africa

July 26: NZ v Philippines

July 27: USA v Netherlands

July 29: Sweden v Italy

July 31: Japan v Spain

August 2: South Africa v Italy

August 5: Round of 16

August 11: Quarter final

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images The stadium is located close to the CBD.

Where’s the stadium and how do I get there?

The Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium) is positioned very close to the CBD making it an easy walk from the centre of the city. Just head towards the Wellington Railway Station and then take the elevated walkway.

The stadium is next to the train and bus stations so supporters from around the region can take a train/bus and then a short stroll. Fans can travel to and from the Wellington Regional Stadium for free on Metlink public transport on match days.

The airport bus service will also whisk travellers from planes into the CBD.

Ubers and taxis are easily accessible from anywhere in the city, although expect it to be very busy directly before and after matches. There is no public car parking available at the stadium between Thursday, July 20 and Sunday, August 13, including match days.

Accessible car park spaces are available but will be limited and available on a first come, first served basis and restricted to fans that hold a valid mobility parking permit and a spectator ticket. More details here.

Supplied Another must-do is a trip up the iconic Cable Car from Lambton Quay.

Best pre- and post-match grub?

On Queens Wharf is Rosie’s Red Hot Cantina and Taco Joint which smashes together the flavours from Los Angeles and the Baja Coast. On offer is tacos, burgers, margarita’s, and beers.

The Thistle Inn is pretty much on the door step of the stadium on Mulgrave Street, Thorndon and offers hearty gastropub-style food, while the Duke of Wellington sits across from the train station and makes a great pitstop for beers and bites.

There are also plenty of pizzas and burgers at Irish pub D4 on Featherston.

I don’t have tickets, what about fan zones?

The FIFA Fan Festival can be found in Shed 6 on Wellington's waterfront, with a host of entertainment being planned. As well as live music, DJs and bands, there are also activities to get you into the spirit of the beautiful game including Football Darts. Keep an eye out at wellingtonnz.com for updates.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Zealandia is a wildlife haven slap bang in Wellington.

While I’m in the city…

This is where Wellington truly shines with many distractions to occupy fans between matches. The Museum of New Zealand: Te Papa Tongarewa is a must. The imposing building at 55 Cable Street is home to a vast range of collections and exhibitions, documenting the history of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

The Wētā Workshop Tour brings the magicians of big screen special effects into focus with a journey through the process of creating movies like the Lord of the Rings.

Another must-do is a trip up the iconic Cable Car from Lambton Quay, where fans can then explore the beautiful botanical gardens and some of the best views in the city. They can also check out Space Place at Carter Observatory or catch the free shuttle to Zealandia Eco-sanctuary, a wildlife haven slap bang in Wellington.

