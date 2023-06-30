FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Stuff and Sky team up for groundbreaking media partnership

New Zealand will be able to watch the Fifa World Cup on Sky and Stuff.

This story was first published in May.

Two of New Zealand’s media powerhouses, Stuff and Sky Television, are teaming up for a special multimedia cross-channel offering dedicated to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The partnership will reach New Zealand’s largest ever sports audience, showcasing the global women's sporting event set to be played in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.

A dedicated multimedia hub located on Stuff will feature 26 livestreamed games, alongside the latest on and off-field news from Stuff’s sports, news, business and lifestyle journalists.

The hub features interactive power rankings and expert commentary from Sky and Stuff.

Sky customers will have access to all 64 matches live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now, along with special tournament shows and highlights. The 26 games broadcast on Prime and livestreamed on Stuff include all New Zealand games, two quarterfinals, the two semifinals and the final.

David White/Stuff Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher.

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said the partnership will bring together brilliant sports coverage across Stuff and Sky.

“The Fifa Women’s World Cup will be bigger than any sporting event we’ve seen in Aotearoa and combining the power of Sky and Stuff means we can reach a bigger audience than ever before.”

Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said the tournament, which will bring together the best football talent from 32 countries across the globe for 64 matches, is a significant opportunity to elevate the coverage of women’s sport in New Zealand.

Supplied Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney.

"One of our goals at Sky is to encourage Kiwi women and girls to See The Possible in sport, and we’re delighted to be working with Stuff to ensure as many fans as possible get to see the action and a great range of original documentary stories, across Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Prime and now Stuff."

Fifa's chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said: “It’s great to see two Kiwi media companies come together to give the world’s biggest women’s sporting event the exposure it deserves.

“We welcome this initiative as a way to attract more fans to the tournament, and thank Sky and Stuff who are doing something rather special in Aotearoa.”

FIFA/Stuff Fifa's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman.

The partnership offers commercial opportunities for companies wanting to showcase their business to a significant audience, with advertising packages across both Sky and Stuff channels providing unprecedented reach.

Stuff and Sky are two of New Zealand's largest media companies, together reaching 89% of New Zealanders aged over 15, totalling 3.7 million people, and capturing 90% of New Zealand’s sports audience every month, as well as 92% of business purchase decision-makers and 89% of 25-54 year olds.

Packages will be available shortly and interested brands will need to act quickly to ensure they’re in the mix for this world-class event.

The multimedia hub on Stuff launches on July 1, while Sky is well underway developing bespoke shows and stories to highlight the tournament’s stars.