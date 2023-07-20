Government pledges $15m for help restore Auckland's derelict St James ... read more

Recap: Australia overcome battling Ireland in their FIFA Women's World Cup opener

21:30, Jul 20 2023

Australia edge the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in their FIFA Women's World Cup opener in Sydney.

Stand-in skipper Steph Catley converts Australia's match-winning penalty against Ireland in Sydney.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Stand-in skipper Steph Catley converts Australia's match-winning penalty against Ireland in Sydney.