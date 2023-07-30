Recap: Colombia claim shock win over Germany at FIFA Women's World Cup

21:00, Jul 30 2023

Colombia upset Germany 2-1 in a thrilling FIFA Women’s World Cup Group H match in Sydney.

Manuela Vanegas celebrates after heading Colombia in front against Germany deep into stoppage time.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Manuela Vanegas celebrates after heading Colombia in front against Germany deep into stoppage time.