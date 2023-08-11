Search on for missing two-year-old girl in Auckland ... read more

Recap: Sweden withstand late Japan fightback to reach FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals

19:00, Aug 11 2023
Filippa Angeldal is pursued by team-mates after scoring Sweden's second in their 2-1 win over Japan.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Filippa Angeldal is pursued by team-mates after scoring Sweden's second in their 2-1 win over Japan.

Sweden see off Japan 2-1 in Auckland to reach the semifinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup.