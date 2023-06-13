Train like a Football Fern: I tackled the team's gym programme for a week

What does it take to train like a Football Fern? Each week Stuff reporter Amberleigh Jack – a very average 42-year-old non-athlete - takes a first-hand look at one small aspect of what’s involved in being one of the country’s best footballers.

My quads are heavy, and my mornings are a challenge as I avoid lifting my arms so as not to anger my shoulders and chest.

Honestly, it’s gone beyond “feel good” post workout soreness. I’m feeling pretty battered and a little sorry for myself.

What’s behind my current miserable disposition? One single week following the Football Ferns’ strength program in the gym.

Granted, I’m a fairly average non-athlete with a very inconsistent training routine. Still, I’d gone into the week feeling confident. I’d been lured into a false sense of security by training with the team recently and held my own (kind of).

They didn’t tell me at the time I was there for the easiest session of the week.

Stuff Stuff reporter Amberleigh Jack tackled the Football Ferns weekly strength programme.

In the build up to the Fifa Women’s World Cup in July, the Ferns hit the gym on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, shortly after their morning sessions already training on the field. Just because they have worked on game skills in the morning doesn’t mean they take things easily come afternoon sessions, though.

Angad Marwah is the team’s strength and condition coach, who told me recently the Ferns’ gym sessions are designed with football-specific purpose. They’re divided into circuits (or supersets) of a few movements performed together over three rounds before moving onto the next group of exercises.

They’re footballers, so unsurprisingly there was a lot of leg work.

What I really struggled with, though, was high repetition squats, followed immediately by forcing those tired, heavy legs into producing power, speed and coordination with broad jumps over hurdles.

I’ve always struggled with vertical jumps, I’m also uncoordinated and at the age where just getting out of bed wrong plays out like a painful game of Russian Roulette with my knees.

Not wanting to end my week with a trip to the ER before it even began, my broad jump hurdles were imaginary lines on the ground.

Cheating? Maybe, but my ACC file is already big enough.

Stuff Unsurprisingly the Ferns' programme had a heavy leg focus, which rendered mine almost useless for a lot of the week.

After leg strength and power tests came ... more leg and power work with dynamic lunges. Dumbbells came out to give the chest and arms a going over before cardio sprints destroyed my will to live.

I was meant to record the average speed across 15 minutes of increasing intervals, but I stopped bothering to even look. I just know it wasn’t fast, and I regret every time I told myself I’d do cardio “tomorrow” over the years.

Each session was followed by a rest day. It was just enough time for the body to realise how sore it was in preparation for the next day.

The “easier” full-body session came mid-week and involved a lot of dumbbell shoulder work, weighted back extensions and some raised-heel dumbbell squats.

For me, the final session was a test of strength, core endurance and DIY skills. Deadlifts were followed by setting up a makeshift bar to do pull-up style movements.

With no access to a sled for dragging, I attached a rope to an old tyre instead. By the time I was covered in mud and given myself a little rope burn I’d realised it was also too heavy.

My husband’s pot plants became tools for single-leg balance drills and my barbell has no velocity-measuring technology to let me know just how sluggish and slow my lifts really were.

But I survived. Despite the current aches, I had fun, the only real damage was to my ego and there’s no doubt my general athleticism would improve if I kept it up consistently.

As for harbouring any dreams of taking on our best footballers in a battle of strength, agility and balance?

This reporter will leave that to the pros and stick to spectating.