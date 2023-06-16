Football pioneers recall origins of the women's game

Former New Zealand footballers Isobel Kennedy, left, Nel Jongeneel and Marianne Poole are proud of the game's roots in Palmerston North.

With the women’s football World Cup in New Zealand and Australia approaching, reporter George Heagney talks to three players from the first New Zealand women’s team about their time in the game.

Get former New Zealand footballers Isobel Kennedy, Nel Jongeneel and Marianne Poole talking about their playing careers and it doesn’t take long before they’re animated and reminiscing over the glory days.

The trio helped get the women’s game started in Manawatū in the late 1960s and early 1970s and went on to be part of the first New Zealand team that won the Asian Cup in Hong Kong in 1975.

The women's game had been played in New Zealand in the 1920s, but it stopped because of societal views towards women playing sport and went into recess for nearly 50 years.

READ MORE:

* Fifa Women's World Cup watch: Former Matildas player joins Football Ferns' rival

* Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura confident no European TV blackout for Women's World Cup

* Every player at Fifa Women's World Cup to receive at least $49,000 in prize money



That was until Jongeneel, now 66, Poole, 68, Kennedy, 77, and their team-mates formed together, and they say it was a first.

“This is how it started, in Palmerston North,” Kennedy says.

Many of the women would go and watch their husbands and boyfriends play for the then Palmerston North City club side.

“We were watching the men play and one of the women I was standing next to, I said to her ‘I'd love to get out there’,” Kennedy said. “I said ‘we should have a game’.

“The next time we put a girls team together and all had a game.”

That was 1966, and they became the Palmerston North City Saints and played in dresses, sourced through one of the player’s husbands who worked in a sewing factory and helped them get gear.

They didn’t have a lot of games initially and had to go to Wellington to find competition. The first game was against Upper Hutt, where they had no changing rooms.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Marianne Poole, left, Nel Jongeneel and Isobel Kennedy were involved with starting a women’s club competition in Palmerston North in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

More women in Wellington got involved and the competition grew. The Saints were one of the top sides and had many big wins, playing the likes of Miramar and Stop Out.

Kennedy and Jongeneel were midfielders, while Poole was a striker. One of the seasons Poole led the league with 32 goals and one year she scored 50.

“We had good skills,” Poole says. “We kept things simple. We all had jobs to do and that's what we did.”

From the Saints, Poole, Jongeneel, Kennedy and Carolyn Rickard were selected for the Wellington representative team.

Rickard was an important part of the team, but missed out on New Zealand selection with a back injury.

“We were total pioneers,” Poole says.

They took out a page in the Manawatū Sportsnews newspaper that increased the profile of the women’s game.

In Palmerston North they played at Waterloo Park.

Supplied The New Zealand women's football team that won the first Asian Cup tournament in 1975.

“Our pitches are always piles of shit,” Jongeneel says.

Poole says they faced resistance from the New Zealand and Wellington football associations, but they carried on.

They faced arguments that “we were girls and shouldn't be playing”, but that didn’t make them want to stop.

“Never ever,” Poole says. “I went from netball to soccer and what a huge difference it was. It was just like, freedom.”

Jongeneel says it made them more determined.

“It was a way for women to let off some really good steam in those days.”

Rickard says once the rep team was selected there was some acceptance, and they formed their own association.

A national championship tournament started with teams from around the country. New Zealand was invited to the 1975 Asian Cup in Hong Kong and a team was selected from the Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch teams.

This was well before professional contracts, and team members had to pay their own way.

They went through unbeaten, beating Australia 3-2 in the semifinal and Thailand 3-1 in the final. They earlier beat Hong Kong 2-0 and Malaysia 3-0.

Kennedy says winning the tournament was huge, although they didn’t get the recognition they deserved.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Manawatū players Carolyn Rickard, on the ground, Isobel Kennedy, leaning over, Nel Jongeneel, with headband, and Marianne Poole, right, while playing for Wellington in 1973.

“We came back with the cup and there was nobody at the airport to see us. Not the football association or anything.”

For the final, the stadium was packed and there was a police and army presence.

Poole says after they won the New Zealanders started a lap of honour but were pelted with fruit by the Thai supporters, who had unsuccessfully put a curse on the goal to stop the Kiwis scoring.

The team was rushed to the changing rooms and then the bus due to safety concerns and were taken to the New Zealand embassy.

An Asian all stars team was selected from the tournament to go to Europe and Kennedy was chosen, but it didn’t eventuate. The New Zealand team didn’t play again until 1979.

The trio went back to playing club and rep football at home and the women’s game continued growing. A Manawatū competition was established by the 1980s as more talented players got involved.

Poole hopes this year’s World Cup would bring more awareness of women in sport, and she says what was on offer to female players now was incredible.

Supplied The Palmerston North City Saints in 1972.

“It’s such a contrast from where we started from having a conversation with fellow wives and girlfriends in Wellington ... if you think the character of the team, we were the real pioneers.

“Some of the things that were written [at the time] I didn't worry about that. It was the love of the game.”

Sports brand Puma recently announced a sponsorship deal with the 1975 team to recognise their contribution to the game and Poole says she was blown away by it.

“When you see all of this it's hugely emotional. You get lumps in your throat and even sometimes people shed a tear or two.”

The 1975 team are being sent to the opening game in Australia between the hosts and Northern Ireland in Sydney.

They will miss the opening Football Ferns game against Norway in Auckland, but no team event had been arranged for them in New Zealand.

When they got together for the recent sponsorship event it was the first time the team had been together.

“It's almost like we're going back in time,” Poole says. “It feels like we're 20 again.”