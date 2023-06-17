United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn to miss Fifa Women's World Cup - report

The two-time defending Fifa Women's World Cup champions have been dealt another major injury blow ahead of the upcoming tournament in New Zealand and Australia.

United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a foot injury she suffered while playing for her club Portland Thorns in April, according to a report by The Athletic.

The 38-year-old has played more than 200 games for the US throughout a decorated international career that has spanned 15 years.

Sauerbrunn started at centre-back in the United States’ past two World Cup final triumphs in 2015 and 2019, and was expected to be a key figure again this year in New Zealand having taking over as captain.

Sauerbrunn travelled here for games against the Football Ferns in January and in May she penned an open letter to the country, where she expressed her excited at being drawn to play in New Zealand during the World Cup.

Stuff United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

“I know I speak for my teammates when I say we are thrilled to be playing our group stage matches in New Zealand," Sauerbrunn wrote.

“During our trip to Auckland and Wellington in January, we met many wonderful people, learned about the diverse culture of the country and truly enjoyed playing at the venues that will host our World Cup group matches.

“New Zealand, a country known for its commitment to gender equality and women’s rights, could not be a more fitting host for our base camp during the first round of the tournament.

“We are looking forward to amazing atmospheres at the stadiums, and while we know you will be cheering wildly for your beloved Football Ferns, we humbly hope that you will think of the USA as your “second favourite team” in the tournament.”

Sauerbrunn is the third key US player to be ruled out of the World Cup, after in-form forward Mallory Swanson suffered a serious knee injury in a match against the Republic of Ireland in April, while rising star Catarina Macario has withdrawn herself from contention after failing recover from an ACL injury in time.

A question mark also hangs over star playmaker Rose Lavelle, who has been sidelined for two months with a knee issue.

Striker Alex Morgan is a likely candidate to captain the US in Sauerbrunn's absence.