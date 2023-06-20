Benee and Mallrat set to release official Fifa Women's World Cup song

Benee and Youthline team up to make a song to help manage anxiety.

She may not be renowned for her ball skills, but iconic Kiwi popstar Benee will still be forever tied with the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Benee, whose real name is Stella Bennett, has collaborated with Australian singer Mallrat (Grace Shaw) to create the official song of the tournament - Do it Again – an infectious track due to be released on June 29.

Both say the tune , “feels like running”.

“When we started the song we wanted to make it quite fast-paced and felt like you were really moving, some songs are too chill,” Benee said.

“This has momentum,” added Mallrat.

The pair will also take centre stage at the World Cup’s opening ceremony at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20, performing the song before the whistle blows to kick off the New Zealand Football Ferns opening match against Norway.

Mallrat is excited to see the theatrics, having never experienced any kind of opening ceremony up close before, and Benee agreed the event is, “gonna be crazy”.

“And it’s right down the road from my house,” she added.

Supplied/Stuff Mallrat and Benee will release the official Fifa World Cup song Do it Again on June 29.

“We can have a party at mine after.”

Creating a track in celebration of women’s sports held extra meaning for Benee.

“I think a lot of female athletes probably have to deal with the same shit [as artists do], with it being so male dominated ... it feels really good, and really powerful to be celebrating women’s sports.”

Benee’s meteoric rise to fame happened largely in the middle of a global pandemic. She shot to international stardom thanks to her 2019 single Supalonely and found TikTok and viral fame when much of the world was sheltered in place.

Her debut album Hey U X was released in November 2020 – right when the world was hunkered down and New Zealand’s borders were shut.

Benee was an avid footballer when she was younger, giving her role in the World Cup extra special meaning, and she’s looking forward to being involved.

“I was looking at my old football photos and just thinking, ‘oh my gosh’ ... It’s fun to do these kinds of things ... It changes your world a little bit. It’s really fun and interesting and inspiring.”

Do it Again will be released in full on June 29 following its release. Tournament tickets are available for the opening ceremony and games from the Fifa website.