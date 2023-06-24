FIFA Women's World Cup: Dr Michele Cox's picture books are an ode to her former footballer self

Dr Michele Cox is a former Football Fern, Chief Executive of the NZ Football Foundation and author of new children’s book, Sammy goes to the World Cup.

There would be few Kiwis more excited about the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 than Dr Michele Cox.

The former Football Fern, who started playing the beautiful game at five and went on to become the Chief Executive of the NZ Football Foundation, is hoping Aotearoa will catch football fever when the tournament kicks off in July.

Cox, 54, lives in Auckland with her mother, Dr Barbara Cox MBE, and her beloved dog Archie. She tells Sharon Stephenson about battling sexism, becoming an author and how she’s driven by “giving things a go”.

Given your family background, were you probably always destined for the life of a footballer?

I think so. My British father played for London club QPR and when he and my Kiwi mother moved back to New Zealand, Mum became the captain of the first national women’s football team. My younger sister Tara Pryor also played for New Zealand, as did I.

But growing up you were often the only female on the pitch?

I started playing when I was five and was the only girl on the team. But as I got older, some thought it wasn’t socially acceptable for me to play with boys - so when I was 10, I was told I had to play for the women’s team, alongside 30 and 40-year-old women.

My mother didn’t think this was fair so she took a case to the Human Rights Commission and won. But the rule wasn’t implemented until much later so from the age of 11, I played with women much older than me.

Your mother was on that team, wasn’t she?

Yes and Mum and I made history by being the first mother and daughter team to play on a national women’s football team. We played the US, the only time a New Zealand women’s team has beaten them.

Supplied Sammy goes to the World Cup is out now.

How did you end up playing in Germany?

I got the chance to play for the country’s top side against some fantastic women players. I was there for two years, which included the reunification of Germany. We played a cup final in front of 73,000 fans.

But your life wasn’t all about football?

When I came home, I did a PhD in health promotion and spent five years at ASB as a sponsorship and corporate development manager which I loved.

When did you retire from playing?

In 1999 when New Zealand didn’t qualify for the World Cup. It was time to give back to the game from a management perspective.

In 2009 Switzerland came calling?

I was offered the role of FIFA Women’s Football and Women’s World Cup Committee Member and spent four years living in Zurich, where FIFA’s HQ is. I travelled to over 70 countries, including places such as Turkestan, developing the game. It was a fantastic time, both professionally and personally.

How did you get into writing?

I’ve always loved writing and in 2008 decided to combine my love of football and writing with the Sammy series of kids books which were published in New Zealand, Australia and Japan. The trilogy is based around a little girl called Sammy who plays football in a mixed team. It’s loosely based on my own experiences as a child. The three books have recently been updated and re-released.

Supplied “I’m incredibly excited about the world cup which will hopefully encourage more girls and women into the sport.”

Isn’t Sammy’s message about trying to find something you love?

It’s the story of my life, really. I gave every sport a go, from rhythmic gymnastics as a kid to taking up skiing when I was 47 and living in Switzerland. I was the world’s worst skier but I kept going. I was lucky that I had parents who encouraged me to do whatever I wanted. And that’s my message, to try whatever you can until you find something you enjoy and then go for it.

Is that also why you became an ambassador for Lego?

I love to play with Lego while I’m watching TV so when they asked me to be part of their Play Unstoppable Campaign, which coincides with the Women’s World Cup, I was thrilled.

It’s based on research that found girls were much less constrained by gender biases when it came to play than boys with 82% of girls believing it was okay for girls to play football and for boys to do ballet, as compared to only 71% of boys. This campaign is about girls being unstoppable, fierce and competitive.

Which could also explain why you took up surfing and painting?

I’m not very good at either and I must amuse everyone sitting on the beach with my surfing efforts. But it’s about always trying new things.

Sammy was only the beginning of your writing journey, wasn’t she?

I’ve written nine books so far, including a non-fiction book called Growing Tall Poppies in New Zealand which was one of my favourite projects because I got to interview people such as Trelise Cooper and the late Martin Crowe.

What’s next for you?

I’ve got another book in the pipeline and a TV project I can’t talk about just yet. And of course I’m incredibly excited about the world cup which will hopefully encourage more girls and women into the sport.