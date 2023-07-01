FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: We unveil Stuff’s Power Rankings — including the most likely winners

Laura Menzies can't wait for Kiwi kids and adults to embrace all that the FIFA Women's Football World Cup has to offer.

From Paul the octopus to Achilles the clairvoyant cat, people have searched in unlikely places for predictions of who will prevail in FIFA World Cups. On the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, we unveil Stuff’s Power Rankings – including a likely winner.

You can view the Power Rankings here.

In just a few weeks, the Football Ferns will face off against Norway in the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener. Will they prevail? And is there any chance at all that the Ferns could go all the way?

Gut instinct says no – but what about maths?

At the time of writing, before any pool games have been played, Stuff is sorry to announce the odds of New Zealand winning the entire tournament are still zilch: we give them a 0 in 10,000 chance.

Using a modified version of a system first designed to rank chess players, we have calculated the probability of each of the 32 teams in this year’s World Cup making it through each stage of the tournament, from pool play through to the final itself.

We’ve also used the same system to forecast the outcome for every match: win, draw (in pool play) or loss. Some Stuff readers may remember we created similar Power Rankings for the 2019 Men’s Rugby World Cup – these forecasts follow a similar method.

You can view the forecasts for every team here.

At the moment, our power rankings rate reigning champions the USA as most likely to hold on to their title. But victory is by no means certain, with the likelihood still only about a 1 in 4 chance. 2019 hosts France – who have steadily improved their rating over two decades and are among the most consistent teams – are a close second.

England’s Lionesses had been roaring down the Americans’ necks, riding a surge of fan support after their 2022 UEFA Championship victory. A surprise loss to Australia’s Matildas in one of the last friendlies played before the tournament saw their rating take a tumble, though, and our simulation ranks them third, with Germany and Sweden also in the mix.

These forecasts aren’t fixed. These power rankings will be regularly updated, reflecting what has happened in previous stages.

So what goes into calculating the power rankings – and are they any more accurate than a lucky octopus?

Stuff Sorry New Zealand... but sometimes maths gets it wrong.

We’ve created a database of historical matches, going back to the late 1960s, and used that to create ratings for every team based on their results since then, using a modified version of a system devised by physics professor Arpad Elo in 1960 to rate chess players.

A team’s rating changes every time it plays a match, with the winning team taking ratings points off the team they beat.

The bigger the upset, the more points there are for the taking. An underdog team that outperforms in several matches can quickly improve their rating. Two very evenly matched teams are unlikely to shift much in the rankings, no matter who wins.

Winning at the biggest stages also counts more in our system. We also account for the level of competition: the World Cup and Olympic Games rank highest, friendlies and friendly tournaments are lowest.

Those ratings also allow us to calculate the probable outcome of a single match with a mathematical formula – the second part of the Elo rating method.

That formula takes into account a team’s rating, their opposition’s rating, and a handful of other factors. In the case of football, we take into account the historical draw rate and competition stages to calculate win and draw probabilities.

Rather than ‘pick’ a winner, it provides a percentage chance of each team winning, and a draw. For instance, the power rankings give New Zealand about a 15% chance of winning that opening game at Eden Park, and Norway 65%. It rates the chances of a draw at 20%.

We can then use those forecasts to generate a ‘random result’ for each match. Think of that ‘random’ result as flipping a weighted coin: about 65% of the time it’ll land on Norway; on New Zealand another 15% of the time, and on its edge – a draw – 20% of the time (ignoring the real-world physics of a coin landing this way, of course).

To work out the likelihood of each team winning the whole World Cup, we’ve generated a random result for every group stage match, and then the likely round-of-16 winners, all the way through to the most likely winner of the final.

Each time we do this counts as one ‘simulation’, where one team prevails. But doing this once is not enough – although Norway might expect to beat New Zealand 6 or 7 times out of 10, what about a tournament where New Zealand wins that first group match? How does that reshape the entire tournament outcome?

So we have simulated the whole tournament 10,000 times, and then calculated a percentage chance of each team making it to each stage, based on those 10,000 different outcomes. After each stage of the tournament is complete, we’ll run that simulation 10,000 more times, with the real outcomes included. If you want to get technical, we run a Monte Carlo simulation of the tournament.

There are some important ‘buts’. The power rankings are based on the performance of a team as a whole – they can’t account for random events that might affect a side’s competitiveness. So if Australia’s superstar striker Sam Kerr finds herself sidelined with an injury, for example, the power rankings won’t adjust the Matildas’ chances accordingly.

Despite that, the rankings are considerably more accurate than just a random guess. We know this because we’ve tested our formula on real matches (using our historic match database). Of those thousands of games, the system got it right about two-thirds of the time. It might not be as charismatic as a magic octopus – but we back it to pick a likely winner.

You can view the Power Rankings here.