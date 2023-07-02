FIFA Women's World Cup: Life lessons on resilience from a referee

In terms of life lessons, there’s much to be learned from perhaps the toughest role on the sports field: that of referee.

“Sometimes your best decision is only a good one, because you don’t have all the information, you only have one angle of view,” says Mike Hester, the first New Zealander to referee a match at the FIFA World Cup. “You can’t just kick the decision down the road. It’s the reality in many parts of life.”

Working alone and under pressure to make fast, fair rulings, referees come in for arguably the most flak, whether they’re running a kids’ kickabout or officiating in the Premier League.

The car park scene after the recent Europa League Final in Budapest provided an alarming example. Roma manager Jose Mourinho was filmed shouting abuse at referee Anthony Taylor. Disturbingly, supporters followed suit and targeted the British official and his family at Budapest airport.

“A lot of people feel free to offer their views,” says Hester. “Unfortunately referee abuse is a real blight on our game. You need to be perfect from the beginning and get better from there, is most people’s idea.”

So how do you deal with the haranguing and/or your decisions being unfairly contested, which seems increasingly to be part of the job? You need resilience, says Hester, who played both rugby union and football before taking up refereeing.

Phil Reid/The Dominion Post David Beckham disagrees with the ref Mike Hester during the Wellington Phoenix FC Vs LA Galaxy game at Westpac Stadium.

“It’s being able to dig in and have the perseverance to keep going, remind yourself what your purpose is and have a strategy to deal with a bit of failure. I had that in my toolbox – I played the game for a long time and had my shares of highs and lows... it’s not always a blue sky day.”

As well as keeping the match safe, fair, flowing and enjoyable, the pressure is on for the referee to protect the image of the game. “The job you do should be a service to the players on the day but also for the people who follow,” explains Hester.

“If you let something slide in terms of how players respond to you or others, then you’ve made it that much more difficult for the referee the week after.”

When the stakes seem high, a sense of perspective is all-important. He credits working full-time in the New Zealand Defence Force (NAVY) while refereeing with allowing him to appreciate the bigger picture. Conversely, Hester was also able to bring some of what he’d learnt during his time in the military to the sports pitch.

“There were transferable skills; decision-making with minimal information, working with people who sometimes can be highly emotive and keeping a degree of physical and mental fitness. Sometimes the most important decision might be in the first minute or the last minute of the game, when you’re tired. You’ve got to be able to deeply concentrate and focus.”

To do the job well requires more than just implementing rules. Reading human emotion as well as reading the temperature of the game is all part of judging when to halt play or simply pass a comment to allow the game to flow.

It’s a bit of a tight-rope walk. “You have to have a balance of self-belief and self-doubt,” says Hester. “You need the fortitude to make the right decision in the moment and the doubt to keep you reflective and learning.”

And the payback for someone who loves sport, is being in the thick of it: “It’s the best seat in the house and the game takes care of itself if you set up the boundaries. You get moments when you get to be among some really good play, at international or community level. And it’s a role where you can learn about yourself, develop skills that you can take to other parts of your life.”

As indeed, he has. Hester now works as participation development manager at New Zealand Rugby, responsible for supporting the 26 provincial unions and growing the player base in the community game.

As well as leading the community game through Covid as Community Rugby Covid Response Manager, he lists among his achievements making changes within the Small Blacks to allow for a more engaging and enjoyable game, providing opportunities for teenagers through Tournament Week and the introduction of Game On (a system to ensure more games kick off).

“We talk about sport being fun, but the value is more around joy. How do we enrich people with the joy that sport provides? My view is that fun is fleeting, but joy is that enduring emotion.”