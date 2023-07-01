Arriving on Neon on July 1, Angel City will also debut on free-to-air on Prime on July 5.

REVIEW: “And here are the all-male nominees.”

Natalie Portman’s deadpan, but cutting call-out of the Hollywood Foreign Press while presenting best director at their own Golden Globes awards ceremony in January 2018 was a shot heard around the world.

It came just days after Portman had helped launch Time’s Up, an organisation aimed at supporting those who had been sexually harassed – or discriminated against – in the workplace.

While for the Star Wars, Black Swan and Thor actor, the entertainment industry was her major concern, after watching the US women retain the Fifa World Cup in 2019 in style, she was stunned to learn that their “extraordinary talent” was “shockingly undervalued”.

“We have the best players in the world – huge stars – and yet people are like ‘there’s a [women’s] soccer league in the US?”

Convinced that the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) weren’t getting what they deserved in broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals, Portman was even more horrified that players didn’t have the right workplace protections. So, reaching out to venture capitalist Kara Nortman and entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, she proposed a bold plan: “What if we built a team?”

Three-part HBO documentary Angel City (which begins streaming on Neon today, July 1, and will screen free-to-air on Prime on Wednesday nights from July 5) is a fly-on-the-wall, intimate look at the trio’s – and others’ – efforts to start a football club from scratch, have it be successful both on and off the field and run it in such a way that would always put the players’ needs first.

As director Arlene Nelson’s (the helmer of last year’s enlightening, entertaining and, at times, deeply disturbing Secrets of Playboy series) engaging, warts-and-all tale demonstrates though, the task was far from easy.

HBO Football Fern Ali Riley scores for Angel City against San Diego Wave in September last year.

Even after gaining the league’s approval to become one of two expansion teams for the 2021-22 season, Nortman admits it was “hard to find people who believed it was a business”. While the NWSL had been going for almost a decade, it was actually the third attempt at creating an American professional women’s football competition in the last 20 years.

Even more dauntingly, they were trying to be the first team from Los Angeles since the Sol folded in 2010, the City of Angels’ sports market deemed too crowded, thanks to its nine professional teams and the well-supported UCLA and USC squads in various competitions.

And while men’s team Los Angeles FC agreed to share their 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium, officials there thought the women would struggle to even fill one-third of that each match.

Supplied Football Fern Ali Riley is the captain of Angel City F.C.

Still, with the help of fellow celebrity investors like Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Jessica Chastain, as well as 14 former US players, Angel City F.C. launched with a splash, even if they quickly got themselves offside with the league due to the way they conducted negotiations with potential players, and found themselves the target of a fan backlash after rumours surfaced of them hiring a male coach.

In the end, they plumped for British-born Freya Coombe, as well as former England striker Eniola Aluko as sporting director. Together, they filled out the playing roster with talent from Mexico, Japan, France, Canada, Scotland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as locals, including Los Angeles-born Football Fern Ali Riley (who is now the club’s captain). “We want to win games, we want to win championships,” the defender enthuses early on.

However, it doesn’t take long for Angel City to discover just how difficult that is going to be.

Like Disney+’s look at the Matildas’ build-up to this year’s World Cup – The World At Our Feet – this benefits greatly from the participants’ willingness to let the cameras in and be candid in front of them.

You can see and hear the frustration from Coombe and Aluko as their charges are outplayed, lamenting that their strikers can’t win the ball in the air and that their defending was “atrocious, not even professional level”.

Supplied Actor Natalie Portman is one of the co-founders of Angel City F.C.

Nelson nicely balances those moments with the players’ often inspiring and heartfelt backstories and the league’s overall battle to rid itself of sometimes toxic cultures at other clubs (something which came to a head when North Carolina coach Paul Riley was sacked after accusations of sexual misconduct by a dozen for his former players in September 2021).

That the league initially ignored the footballers’ concerns is reprehensible, but it is the footage of players in multiple games the following month stopping in the sixth minute and joining together in the centre circle for silent protests that stays with you.

