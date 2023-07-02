FIFA Women's World Cup: 11 players to watch

Teams from 32 countries will take part in this year’s competition - but who are the stars we should be paying attention to? Andrew Voerman has dug into the team lists and chosen the 11 players to watch this tournament.

Jun Endo (Japan)

Japanese midfielder Jun Endo grew up in the town of Shirakawa in the Fukushima prefecture, which was struck by a devastating earthquake in 2011 that killed 18,500 people and resulted in the release of radioactive material from a nuclear power plant.

Getty Images Jun Endo, Japanese midfielder.

In an interview with ESPN this year, Endo recalled how she and other kids from Fukushima had to be bussed elsewhere to play football in the aftermath of the disaster and that they would be treated as though they were radioactive by their peers.

While that reaction almost drove Endo away from the game, Japan’s triumph at the 2011 Fifa Women’s World Cup months later served as inspiration for her to keep going. Now aged 23, she has made 32 appearances for Japan.

Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Getty Images Ada Hegerberg, Norwegian forward.

Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg walked away from international football at the peak of her powers in 2017, in protest at how the national football federation was treating the women’s game. She said her time playing for the national team had left her “mentally broken” and as a result, she did not feature at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Hegerberg returned to the fold after five years away early in 2022 and will have a key role to play for Norway this year, as she is regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Getty Images Sam Kerr, Australian forward.

Australian forward Sam Kerr only started playing football when she was 12, having initially preferred Aussie Rules while growing up in Western Australia. Nevertheless, she has become one of the most prolific strikers in the women’s game, scoring 203 goals in 287 league matches in her homeland, the United States and England.

She has also scored 63 times in 120 appearances for Australia, who she is set to lead on home soil at the World Cup.

Marta (Brazil)

Getty Images Marta, Brazil forward.

Brazil forward Marta is widely regarded as the best women’s footballer there has ever been, having been named the world player of the year on six occasions, including for five years in a row from 2006 to 2010.

She has scored a record 17 times at World Cups, having scored at all five she has attended to date, as well as at all five of the Olympic Games she has taken part in. Marta has scored 117 goals in 174 appearances for Brazil.

Alex Morgan (United States)

Getty Images Alex Morgan, United States forward.

American forward Alex Morgan is one of the most prolific goalscorers going around, having netted 121 goals during her decorated international career, where she has earned more than 200 caps for the United States and been part of two World Cup triumphs.

Arguably the biggest name in women's football, the mother of one has amassed 10 million Instagram followers, featured on the cover of Time magazine and starred in her own Netflix film, Alex and Me. Morgan has got the game to back up her celebrity status.

Nadia Nadim (Denmark)

Getty Images Nadia Nadim, Denmark striker (in red).

An Afghan refugee, Nadim and her family fled her homeland when she was 12 after her father, a general in the national army, was killed by the Taliban. Her family eventually settled in Denmark, where Nadim excelled academically and on the sports field.

She speaks eight languages, has a medical degree and is the Danish national team’s sixth leading goal scorer of all time. Voted by Forbes in 2018 as one of the 20 most powerful women in international sports, the powerful striker currently plays for Racing Louisville in the NWSL and plans to specialise in reconstructive surgery following her career on the pitch.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Getty Images Alexia Putellas, Spanish midfielder.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas was crowned the best player in the world in 2021 and 2022, winning the game’s three major individual awards – the Ballon d’Or Féminin, The Best Fifa Women’s Player, and European Women’s Player of the Year – in both years.

A serious knee injury ruled her out of last year’s European Championship, but she recovered in time to play for Barcelona as they won the European Champions League for the second time in three years, cementing themselves as the game’s most dominant club side. Her 100 appearances for Spain are a national record.

Quinn (Canada)

Getty Images Quinn, Canadian midfielder.

Canadian midfielder Quinn came out as non-binary and transgender in September 2020 and adopted their previous surname as a mononym at the same time. A year later, they became the first out, non-binary, transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games, in Tokyo, where they were a key figure as Canada won the gold medal in the women’s football tournament.

Trinity Rodman (United States)

Getty Images Trinity Rodman, United States forward.

Trinity Rodman is the 20-year-old daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, which has meant she has had to deal with an unusual amount of attention early in her career. She seemingly has taken it all in her stride, winning the American National Women’s Soccer League title in her rookie season with the Washington Spirit along with US Soccer’s young player of the year award.

Christine Sinclair (Canada)

Getty Images Christine Sinclair, Canadian forward.

Canadian forward Christine Sinclair has scored more goals in international football than any other player – man or woman. She has netted 190 times in 323 matches for her country, while Cristiano Ronaldo, the leading male goalscorer, has netted 122 times in 198 matches.

Sinclair made her debut for Canada in 2000 when she was just 16 and is on the verge of playing in her sixth World Cup, having turned 40 in June.

Rebekah Stott (New Zealand)

Getty Images Rebekah Stott, New Zealand defender.

New Zealand defender Rebekah Stott was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, in February 2021. She was unavailable for the Tokyo Olympics while undergoing treatment, but was declared to be in remission just before those Games began in July that year.

She returned to the Ferns in February 2022 and is set to be a key figure at the World Cup, as the rock in the heart of New Zealand’s defence.