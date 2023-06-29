FIFA set to allow rainbow armbands for captains at Women’s World Cup in NZ, Aus

England captain Leah Williamson wears a rainbow armband during the Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Captains of teams are likely to be allowed to wear rainbow armbands at the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

It’s a reversal of the policy by world football’s governing body employed at last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar.

The New York Times reported that after months of discussions between football’s leaders and national federations, FIFA is planning to send a letter outlining its armband rules for the 32 teams that will participate in the tournament starting on July 20.

The rainbow-colored armbands are worn to promote inclusivity.

In November last year, FIFA threatened teams and their captains with serious punishments if they wore the armbands at the World Cup in Qatar.

In March, it was reported that FIFA was considering banning the captain’s rainbow armband for the Women’s World Cup.

But the New York Times reported that an agreement appears to have been reached will allow captains of teams that want to participate in efforts to promote inclusivity – a FIFA-approved message scheduled to be the theme for the first round of games – to wear the armbands during matches at the month-long event.

It’s understood individual nations will be allowed to choose whether to wear the rainbow armband, and FIFA will offer captains and teams who opt out choices highlighting other social justice words and phrases on a solid blue armband, or a neutral FIFA armband bearing the message “Football Unites the World.”

Players on several Women’s World Cup teams have spoken about their intention to highlight support for the LGBTQ+ community, the NY Times reported.