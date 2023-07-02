FIFA Women's World Cup: Here's how the tardy can still get a ticket

Can she kick it? Stuff reporter Amberleigh Jack takes on Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson in 'penalty shoot-out'.

So you wanted to go to the FIFA’s Women’s World Cup, but somehow it snuck up and you’ve neglected to buy a ticket? Fear not, it may not be too late.

Tens of thousands of overseas fans are expected to visit during the Cup, which kicks off on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland.

It’s the world’s largest sporting event for women with world champions USA, World No 3 Sweden and 2019 losing finalists the Netherlands set to play in Aotearoa.

In 2019 it attracted more than a billion TV viewers worldwide. Without a ticket, you’ll be joining them, rather than seeing the games, which are in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Fans of the Netherlands at the 2019 World Cup.

Several now have low ticket availability: New Zealand v Norway in the tournament opener at Eden Park, the Ferns v Philippines, and USA against the Netherlands (a repeat of the 2019 final).

But there’s a hack. There is an official ticket resale site. To avoid being dateless and desperate visit it and you could be off to see the ball.

It’s a great option should you, as an example, to your horror, discover you have neglected booking USA v Netherlands tickets, when your wife has set up lunch-then-footy with American friends.

All New Zealand-based games - even the two quarterfinals, and the semi - have resale tickets available. Even the final in Sydney on August 20 has some, though it is supposedly a sellout.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy in 2019.

But who should you go and see, other than the Ferns? USA, USA, USA, that’s who. The world champions with a side packed with larger-than-life global superstars, all followed by a star-spangled banner of fans.

Foremost, Megan Rapinoe, the US’s vivid-haired taliswoman. She, forward Alex Morgan, midfielder Julie Ertz, defender Kelley O’Hara and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher have all won two World Cups.

And then? Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Italy, Switzerland … group stage tickets for adults start at $30, or can be as low as $20 if the Football Ferns are not involved.

Getty Images Alexia Putellas of Spain ... or simply, Alexia

One game well worth the money, is Spain v Costa Rica at Wellington Stadium on July 21. Spain have twice world player of the year Alexia Putellas – so brilliant she’s known simply as Alexia, in the same way golfer Tiger Woods is called simply Tiger.

Barcelona captain Putellas is part of a superb midfield with Aitana Bonmati, the UEFA Champions League's player of the season.

So, might be worth dressing up in yellow and blue, orange, or put a Swiss cheese on your head and giving it a go. To help, here are key details.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Fans of Sweden at a 2019 semifinal.

Teams to play in New Zealand, and their world rankings:

Group A: Norway 12, Switzerland 20, New Zealand 26, Philippines 46

Group C: Spain 6, Japan 11, Costa Rica 36, Zambia 77

Group E: USA 1, Netherlands 9, Vietnam 32, Portugal 21

Group G: Sweden 3, Italy 16, Argentina 28, South Africa 54

New Zealand play

Norway, July 20, Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm (low availability)

Philippines, July 25, Wellington Stadium, 5.30pm (low availability)

Switzerland, July 30, Dunedin Stadium, 7pm

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Thousands of USA fans travelled to the 2019 Cup.

Top Group clashes in NZ

Group A: Norway v Switzerland, Waikato Stadium, July 25, 8pm

Group C: Spain v Japan, Wellington, July 31, 7pm

Group E: USA v Netherlands, Wellington, July 27, 1pm (low availability)

Group G: Sweden v Italy, Wellington, July 29, 7.30pm

Ashley Landis/AP Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day this week.

Round 16

Winner Group A v 2nd Group C, Eden Park, Aug 5, 5pm

Winner Group C v 2nd Group A, Wellington, Aug 5, 8pm

QF: Wellington Stadium (1pm, low availability) and Eden Park 7.30pm

SF: Eden Park, Aug 15 (low availability)