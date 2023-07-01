FIFA Women's World Cup: Sky Sport's Kristina Eddy on her dream job in the action

In just a few short weeks, we will be welcoming the Fifa Women’s World Cup to these shores (and Australia) for a month of football action like we’ve never seen.

Kristina Eddy is a Sky Sport presenter who will be in the thick of the action.

Favourite restaurant

Italian, and if I was to pick, a fresh Ravioli, done to perfection in a brown butter sauce is my all-time favourite. I’m currently learning how to make my own pasta in the hope I can one day make it for myself.

Favourite song

Any Eminem classic. He’s been my favourite artist since I was a kid. I used to memorise the lyrics and try to rap them. My top picks are Love the Way You Lie or Sing for the Moment.

Favourite book

One of the best things I did last year was invest in a Kindle to get back into reading and I binged all nine books in the Orphan X series over the summer. But my all-time favourite is the Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson.

Supplied Eminem has been my favourite artist since I was a kid.

Faourite movie

Bridget Jones Diary – a relatable classic that never gets old. I even liked the new one! Other guilty pleasure movies include Johnny English (yes, all of them), Despicable Me and The Kingsman.

Favourite job

My whole career has been a dream. Often, you can’t even call it a job! To think soon we’ll be on home soil chatting to incredible athletes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup is unbelievable.

We have such a massive event on our doorstep and as I’ve experienced working at the biggest sporting events across the globe, it’s often not until the first day of competition when it suddenly feels like it’s here. That moment this time will be at Eden Park on July 20, when our Football Ferns open the World Cup against Norway. I can’t wait

Getty Images Stuff and Sky Television are presenting the 2023 Fifa World Cup in partnership.The tournament starts on July 20.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

If I can get out of the supermarket without buying a bar of Whittaker’s Ghana Peppermint at the checkout, it’s been a good day.

Podcast

I can’t go past Vice’s Extremes podcast series. Season 2, episode 6 – The ATM Glitch Millionaire - is my pick of the bunch, featuring an Aussie battler, who sounds like F1’s Daniel Ricciardo, and he explains how his life changed forever after he discovered this random ATM glitch on a night out.

He scammed the bank out of millions of dollars and blew it all in less than a year partying. Eventually he got found out - but do the banks send him to prison? It has a funny ending and is an A+ listen.

Fragrance

Mon Paris by Yves Saint Laurent has recently become my ‘signature’ scent, I love it.

Item of clothing

My best Trademe purchase yet – my vintage, collared, long sleeve All Blacks jersey. I scored it for $5 off a lady who had found it in her attic, in brand-new condition with the tags still on! It’s a boy’s size 12 years, and it fits me like a dream.

Supplied Some of Kristina’s favourite things: Dark Ghana peppermint, her second-hand All Blacks jersey.

Piece of art

I used to be quite the art history buff and I found it fascinating! I can’t say that fascination has stuck. Although, I went to Vatican City last year as I was curious to see the Sistine Chapel and I wasn’t as impressed as I thought after seeing Tommaso Conca’s dome ceiling fresco Apollo and the Muses earlier in the tour.

TV show

I’m a little ashamed to admit it, but I love Aussie reality television – not the super trashy sort like Ex on the Beach or Love Island, just the mildly trashy reality – anything from Australian Survivor to Masterchef… Grand Designs… Lego Masters, The Block… Married at First Sight…

Supplied Kristina can’t resist the drama of Married at First Sight Australia...

Destination

If I could visit one continent for the rest of my life it would be Africa. Nothing compares to the raw beauty of the continent and the lovely people, and boy, they can dance and have fun! I’ve travelled through Ghana, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia and I’m not done yet.

Weekend ritual

Typically, a morning coffee followed by an adventure with my doggo Steven… or in summer an adventure on my paddleboard. If I can get a calm day lying out on the ocean on my board listening to music under the midday sun, I’m a very happy girl.