FIFA Women's World Cup: Topp Twins to headline fan festival event

The Topp Twins are to headline Dunedin’s FIFA Women’s World Cup fan festival next month.

The fan festival gives people the opportunity to watch away matches live on a big screen – with the bonus of live musicians.

“We are beyond excited that the Topp Twins will be part of our stellar musical line up and can’t wait to reveal the whole programme soon,” said Dunedin City Council team leader of events Dan Hendra.

Dames Jools and Lynda Topp are iconic Kiwi entertainers who have created an enduring legacy of song, comedy and politics across stage, film and TV.

They celebrated 40 years as performers in 2022 – making them New Zealand’s longest-running musical and comedy act and well-loved national treasures, he said.

The duo announced they both had breast cancer in March last year, with Jools receiving palliative care.

A Facebook post in August last year announced it had been eight months since Lynda’s Grade 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis and six months since a new tumour was discovered in Jools’ rib cage.

The twins have won multiple awards, including NZ’s Best Country album several times, significantly broadening country music’s appeal and crossing genres by mixing acoustic country with blues and female folk.

Laura Menzies can't wait for Kiwi kids and adults to embrace all that the FIFA Women's Football World Cup has to offer.

As a child, Lynda recalled falling into a swoon when she first heard the yodels of Shirley Thoms and June Holms.

She taught herself by playing the old 78s repeatedly until she nailed it.

“It’s very appropriate then that the Topp Twins will be a major part of our tribute to Swiss yodelling on Sunday July 30, the final day of the fan festival and the day New Zealand plays Switzerland here in Dunedin,” Hendra said.

Ōtepoti Dunedin’s fan festival would be on six days throughout the tournament from 20 to 30 July.

The free-event will be held at The Town Hall and Glenroy Auditorium.

The full programme would be released next week and included workshops, talks, performances, and family friendly activities.