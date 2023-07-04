FIFA Women's World Cup: A valiant attempt to lead NZ to a World Cup win with FIFA 23

It’s taken almost 30 years, but the EA Games FIFA series finally has a Women’s World Cup playable mode, included in the latest update just weeks before the tournament kicks off in New Zealand and Australia.

With the Football Ferns set to open the sport’s biggest stage in real time in Auckland in a few weeks, I embarked on a video game mission to see if I could lead the team, not only to their first World Cup match win, but to overall victory.

As someone who has been a fan of the sport for years, while possessing no actual skill, it was disappointing to learn my go-to “bash and smash” gaming technique did not translate to great FIFA 23 skill.

I led New Zealand’s best to a few disastrous losses in the pool games before handing the controller to someone with better hand-eye coordination.

So, what’s the deal with the update, anyway?

There are a few different ways you can play once you’ve chosen your favourite team of all 32 in the tournament – control the whole team while swapping between players, choose your favourite player or come on the field as your own custom team member, and take them through the tournament matches.

We were stoked to get the Football Ferns their first World Cup match win with a 4-0 result over Norway, led by striker Hannah Wilkinson, before falling short of getting the team through to the knockout rounds (our success was helped by the fact you can disable offside penalty, thanks EA Games).

Finally, after making our custom player, Amz Jack, we managed to lead the team through the first round, into a 2-0 win against Japan in the round of 16 before losing to the world champs, the US in the quarter-final.

While we never managed to get the Kiwis to the grand final going the tournament route, with kick off mode you can play a custom match, battling against other players or – like us – AI.

So of course we gave the Ferns a taste of the final. Led by star striker Amz Jack and pitted against Germany, unfortunately the Kiwis were taken out by a superior side, but I can confirm the atmosphere of the final was electric.

Ultimately, the matches were surprisingly thrilling. There was yelling, there was occasional swearing and there were cheers from the lounge and leaps from the couch when ball hit the back of the net just right.

The best thing, though?

Growing up I have clear memories of my sporting heroes on TV generally being men. We had netball, but football and rugby were for the boys.

With the Black Ferns holding the coveted rugby world cup in 2022, it felt like we were turning a corner with women’s sports, and with the biggest tournament in Women’s sport being held on home soil in a matter of weeks, it feels even more so that our young girls and women have true heroes to aspire to be like.

The posters on the wall of sport fans can be players that they can realistically grow up to be like.

And for the first time ever, those women and girls can play through the World Cup on their favourite console choosing to be - not the male equivalent of their football heroes - but a football hero that looks a little like them.

And that can only be a good thing.

FIFA 23 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

The reporter played on a PS5, courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment New Zealand.