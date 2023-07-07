Time to ditch New Zealand's last-minute ticket tradition

Dame Therese Walsh, chair of ASB and Air New Zealand, is a Beyond Greatness Champion for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

OPINION: Mega events are big business – there’s no denying it, and the size and scale of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is like nothing seen before in Aotearoa.

The world’s biggest women’s sporting event has some eye-watering numbers with two billion global viewers turning in across the tournament, and thousands of international visitors projected to be heading to New Zealand, bringing more than $200 million into our economy.

Planeloads of Americans will be jetting out to support the defending champions who will be based here. Heads of state will join them along with celebrities and VIPs. Come to the opening match on 20 July, Aotearoa will be at the centre of the football world – headlining world news bulletins and beaming into homes around the globe.

The fact we have been awarded the rights to co-host a marquee FIFA tournament is extraordinary in itself, and in part because of how well this country has embraced previous global events including Rugby World Cup 2011 and Cricket World Cup 2015. And who can forget last year’s Rugby and Cricket World Cups, featuring our triumphant Black Ferns and the fantastic White Ferns.

When we rise to the occasion it is a powerful display of why other countries and influential global organisations such as FIFA should take notice. And part of that display is full stadiums – passionate crowds, colour from corner to corner, and a person in every seat.

Just as I experienced working on previous global events, the team organising the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be ticking off the days, fine-tuning the key operational elements and rolling out the welcome mats for arriving teams.

But what they will hope for more than anything is full stadiums. With millions of eyeballs on us no one wants to see empty seats. It’s not great for the host country’s reputation as a bucket list tourist destination or as a host for future events on this scale.

Unfortunately, the fact Kiwis are late ticket buyers is not just a theory. It is so often the case that either in the month before or actually during the event is when the most tickets are sold.

That’s not ideal when as a country we have so much riding on this. But us Kiwis love a challenge and we’re uber competitive. So, let’s not just buck the trend, let’s kick it out of the park.

I encourage Kiwis to show their world-renowned manaakitanga (respect) and ensure we do everything we can to ensure the world’s best play in front of as many fans as possible – no matter whether they are a debutant team or one of the tournament favourites.

It’s about more than just supporting the Football Ferns or the rockstar-filled USA side. You don’t have to love football or even be sports mad. Major events are about being part of the action and making history together.

Some of the best world cup matches I have attended were not big clashes. I will never forget Ireland beating the West Indies in Nelson by four wickets in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, or when Tonga beat France 19-14 in the 2011 Rugby World Cup. There are always surprises which is why we love sports so much.

Have a think about your favourite sporting memories and how you’d like to create many more with friends, whānau and the next generation. Major events deliver amazing atmospheres – and the world’s biggest women’s sporting event will be the cream of the crop.

If you’re a business leader reading this, what about getting your staff to adopt a second team (have some fun working out what teams to support with the Fancestry quiz – I matched with Ireland, England and the Netherlands) and get along to a match as a team outing. Or better still buy some tickets for your charity or local school. Help those less fortunate enjoy some magical memories.

I know Kiwis always want to show our country at its best when the world comes to town. But let’s not leave that support until the day of the match or you could miss out on being part of history.

We know we need more global events for the benefits they deliver to our tourism, hospitality, travel and events sectors which have done it tough during Covid. We have punched above our weight being awarded an event like this when larger countries with bigger budgets compete against us.

It’s the first time a FIFA World Cup has come down under. Don’t miss out on being part of the biggest-ever celebration of women’s sport.