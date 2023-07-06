First FIFA Women's World Cup teams arrive in Auckland to warm welcome

The first teams in the FIFA Women's World Cup arrived in Auckland on Thursday.

The first football teams have touched down in Auckland ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on July 20.

On Thursday morning, teams from Vietnam and Norway arrived at Auckland’s International Airport to a warm welcome.

First in were the Vietnam team, who emerged into the public area at about 9.15am, looking smart in a matching uniform of grey suits and white collared shirts.

They seemed slightly dazed from the long flight, but greeted the waiting crowd with smiles, high-fiving the FIFA mascot who was there to welcome them.

The team were quickly rushed through the arrival gate and to the domestic terminal, heading to Napier.

The arrivals area at Auckland International Airport has been transformed into a football stadium, with makeshift stands set up for fans to watch teams arrive, all decked out with FIFA Women's World Cup branding.

Norway, the Football Ferns first opponent in the tournament, officially landed in Aotearoa at about 10.45am.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Vietnam FIFA Women's World Cup team arrives at Auckland International Airport on July 6, 2023, ahead of their match with the Football Ferns on July 10.

The women, kitted out in grey tracksuits and black T-shirts, all said they felt “really good” to finally be here.

One player said she was “excited” to have made it to the beginning of the World Cup.

The team was greeted by officials and fans, with players signing footballs and giving high-fives to the FIFA mascots and waiting crowds.

Abigail Dougherty Champions League winner Ingrid Engen chatted to fans at Auckland Airport.

Despite their long journey, the team were looking fresh, and said they’d been well looked after.

The team were whisked away quickly, but appeared to be in good moods, with some of the players filming the awaiting media on their personal cameras, documenting their own journey.

Norway will be based in Auckland throughout the tournament, and will face the Football Ferns when the tournament begins in a fortnight.

Abigail Dougherty Norwegian players Sophie Roman Haug andTuva Hansen greeted fans at Auckland Airport.

Women’s football teams from throughout the world are coming to Aotearoa to compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with runs from July 20 to August 20.

Aotearoa’s Football Ferns will play Vietnam in a warm-up game on Monday at 5.30pm, while Norway will be the NZ team’s opponents for the opening match of the tournament at 7pm on July 20.

Of the 32 teams playing, 15 visiting teams (and the Football Ferns) will be staying throughout the country – in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin. The remaining 16 teams, including Australia’s Matildas, will stay in Australia.

Abigail Dougherty Tuva Hansen and the Norwegian football team received a warm welcome at Auckland Airport.

There will be games in each metro city, with nine in Auckland, nine in Wellington, six in Dunedin and five in Hamilton.

Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport’s chief customer officer, said Auckland Airport wanted to make the teams feel like they had officially arrived at the World Cup.

“Auckland Airport is the main gateway to New Zealand, and we have a unique opportunity to make a special first impression,” Tasker said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Vietnamese team football team arrived in a uniform of grey suits and white collared shirts.

As well as the grandstands in the arrivals area, teams were hard at work on Thursday painting a ‘Game On!’ welcome sign on to the grass at the eastern end of Auckland Airport’s runway.

The visiting teams and fans they bring with them are hoped to inject much-needed revenue into the country’s economy, with FIFA predicting the tournament will bring more than $200 million to Aotearoa.