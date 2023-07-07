FIFA Women's World Cup: Spotlight on our wāhine toa

For seven weeks, Stuff will be profiling seven remarkable Wāhine Toa – who will speak candidly about how their lives, careers and how they connect with Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland – as the city prepares to co-host the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which kicks-off at Eden Park on July 20.

Ceillhe Sperath is a mana wahine on a mission to showcase the wonders of Tāmaki Makaurau to manuhiri (visitors) here for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sperath (Ngāpuhi) is the founder and co-director of TIME Unlimited, a Māori tourism company that provides visitors to Aotearoa with luxury tours and cultural experiences through the company's core values of manaakitanga (hospitality), panekiretanga (excellence), kaitiakitanga (sustainability) and kotahitanga (collaboration).

TIME stands for To Intergrate Māori Experiences.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is sure to keep Sperath busy, with a huge influx of football fans from across the world and within Aotearoa following their favourite teams.

Ceillhe Sperath can't wait to showcase what Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland has to offer our incoming visitors.

Sperath’s company will be working to showcase Auckland, and “share our stories with visitors”.

“The types of visitors we often host are from high density cities, or in countries where they are quite compact,” Sperath said.

“Within in a day, we get them on top of a mountain, down on a beach to take their shoes off, and then deliver them to a theatre or an award-winning restaurant that blows their mind.”

Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Sperath can’t wait to show football fans around Auckland.

“I’m excited about the FIFA Women’s World Cup because it is a chance to showcase our city,” she said.

“We might meet people as strangers, but we make sure they leave here as whānau, and make sure they know what it is we call home.”

Visitors enjoy their tours so much, they “just want to be walking ambassadors when they leave this city,” Sperath said.

“Part of our vocation and our business is to showcase Auckland, but we love to check it out ourselves, to ensure we are in tune with why this is a great place to live,” she said.

One of Sperath’s favourite places in Tāmaki Makaurau is the Waitakere Ranges, on the west coast of Auckland, where her and her whānau can reflect in nature.

Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Through TIME Unlimited, Sperath takes tourists on experiences which showcases the best of Kiwi hospitality, while giving tourists a taste of our unique heritage.

The Auckland Art Gallery is also one of Sperath’s top picks in Auckland.

“The Auckland Art Gallery is a place of significance for me, because of my tūpuna, the portraits of my ancestors are there, and it's a way for people to share in that history and get a sense of place,” she said.

Sperath takes tourists on “time of your life” experiences, whether it be a guided walk, a kite-fishing adventure, or an interactive Māori culture experience, her aim is to display the best of Kiwi hospitality, while giving tourists a taste of our unique heritage.