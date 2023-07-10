FIFA Women's World Cup: How to fake your way through being a football fan

Early training sessions for the Football Ferns gets underway at North Harbour Stadium in the lead up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

With more than 60 football matches involving 32 nations set to play out across Australia and New Zealand until late August, our traditionally rugby-loving nation will be overrun with football fever – but if you’ve never watched a game it’s easy enough to join the fun and fake your way through.

With the Football Ferns’ friendly game against Vietnam on Monday, it’s the perfect opportunity to put that fake fandom to the test.

And maybe wind up falling in love with the beautiful game in the process.

Importantly, football or soccer?

Honestly, call it whatever you want. The purists will demand football, but it’s soccer in the US (they already have American Football), and they’re the world champs, but just go with your gut.

What rules do I need to know?

For beginners, there’s no point overcomplicating things. At its most basic, each team has 11 players and the aim is to get the ball into the goal using any body parts except hands and arms.

Ball goes in? That’s one point. Ball doesn’t? No points.

The most goals win – easy, right?

Stuff How to be a fake football fan.

What do I need to know about the World Cup?

The World Cup is globally massive. It happens every four years and the US is favourite to win the whole thing.

New Zealand will only play them if they advance a few stages, instead they battle the three teams in group A: Norway, Philippines and Switzerland.

There are 32 teams divided into eight groups. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stages.

Can I fake my knowledge with any specific terms?

Again, it’s best to keep it simple. Start getting too complicated and you’ll give yourself away.

A corner kick happens when the ball is knocked over the goal line by a defending player. You don’t need to get wrapped up in the rules, but there’s a chance to score here. So we get excited when our team gets one.

Don’t bother learning offside rules. But if there’s a questionable call, “was she offside?” is usually a safe comment.

A penalty shot is one on one shot at goal between striker and goalkeeper. They’re awarded when a free-kick offence is comitted in the penalty area.

How long do the games last?

A game is two 45 minute halves. When a winner needs to be decided, like the World Cup knockout rounds, a draw will result in 30 more minutes of play.

Still a draw? The winner is decided in the cruellest, most brutal way possible, with a penalty shoot-out (where the winning team has the most successful shots of five).

But the clock keeps going after 90 minutes?

The clock isn’t stopped for injuries or hold-ups during football. So at the end of each half, that extra “stoppage” time is added to the clock.

Stuff|Getty Images Even those with no football knowledge can get swept up in the atmosphere of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

What should I wear?

If you’re supporting NZ, go all out in black, white or a combination of both. Face paint and wigs are encouraged.

Is there any point watching after the group stage if NZ gets knocked out?

Absolutely. We have a month of games by some of the best teams that will ever visit Aotearoa. Adopt another team and get caught up in football fever.

Not sure who to support? Check out Stuff’s power rankings to see who is likely to make it far in the tournament.

What should I yell to sound like I know what I’m talking about?

It's easiest to take cues from fans around you and follow their lead.

Ball goes in, scream, shout, high-five strangers nearby. Ball misses? Groan, sit back down and swear.

Stuck? A casual, “come on!” will fit almost any stage of play.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Vietnam FIFA Women's World Cup team arriving at Auckland International Airport.

Is there anything I shouldn’t say or do?

Not really, just follow the cues from fellow fans, try not to ask too many questions when play is getting exciting and leave the diving jokes at home, they get old fast.

Are there easy facts I can memorise to pull out in conversation?

There’s a lot going on during World Cup time, but a few basics should see you through.

New Zealand is coming off the back of a 10-game winless streak and have never won a World Cup match before (they’ve had a few draws though). On paper, their best chance is against the Philippines this year.

The US have won the last two World Cups. The team’s star midfielder Megan Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

My team is losing with only a couple of minutes to go, should I still bother watching?

Don’t ever walk away until the final whistle blows. It sometimes only takes seconds for a game to turn around. Your team trailing by one with a minute to go? They just need one good run to even things up.

At the end of the day, just relax and enjoy it

Honestly, whether you’re a football fan or not, it’s called the beautiful game for a reason – it’s stunning, thrilling and exciting to watch.

Let yourself get lost in the atmosphere. You may just wind up falling in love with the game.