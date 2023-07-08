Zambia stun Germany with late goal in FIFA Women's World Cup warm-up

World No. 2 Germany have fallen to a shock defeat to Zambia in their final game before the FIFA Women's World Cup in Fürth on Saturday (NZT).

The lowest-ranked team heading into the World Cup at No. 77 produced an upset 3-2 win over one of the tournament favourites after their star striker Barba Banda raced through and scored a sensational solo goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time.

Alexandra Popp, the Germany captain, thought she salvaged at least a draw when she scored in the 110th minute, the second of two injury time goals for the home team.

But Banda made the most of a poor throw-in from Klara Bühl when she raced clear and let fly with a chip over Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms from about 20 metres for the winner.

It was the outstanding Banda’s second goal, the first set-up by Racheal Kundananji in the 48th minute after a German player lost possession. Kundananji capitalised on another mistake to score Zambia’s second in the 54th.

“We conceded three goals on counter-attacks, it was definitely too simple, it can't happen to us like that,” Popp said. “And up front we wasted too many chances.”

The win over the two-time champions will boost Zambia’s confidence ahead of their World Cup debut.

Bruce Mwape’s team play Costa Rica, Japan and Spain in group C and will need to continue their giant-killing ways if they are to advance to the knockout stage.

Daniel Karmann Barbra Banda, left, leads the celebrates after Zambia stunned Germany.

While Germany were dominant for much of Saturday's game, the speedy Banda was always a threat, and the home team really only looked like scoring after Kundananji’s goal.

Germany midfielder Lina Magull hit the post, Zambia ’keeper Catherine Musonda deflected Sjoeke Nüsken’s header against the post, Sydney Lohmann missed a great opportunity and Carolin Simon hit the crossbar before Lea Schüller finally scored with a header to Simon’s corner in the first minute of injury time.

Popp got the home fans going again when she scored the equaliser, only to be undone by yet another German mistake.

“We need to minimise mistakes,” Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.

She added Simon, Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf all picked up injuries, describing the costly defeat as “a worst case scenario” for the European heavyweights.

The extent of the injuries was yet to be diagnosed.

Germany opens their World Cup campaign on July 24 against Morocco in group H, where Colombia and South Korea also await.