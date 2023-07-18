FIFA Women's World Cup: The best World Cup songs ranked

We ranked the best FIFA World Cup songs over the years.

Nothing brings the underdog success stories, drama, triumph, failed penalties and heartache of the FIFA World Cup together like a cheesy, danceable and often forgettable anthem by the superstars of the time.

With Kiwi favourite Benee joining forces with Aussie singer Mallrat for Do It Again – the official song of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup – it seemed the perfect time to take a musical sojourn into a history of sport’s biggest stage, and rank our favourite World Cup songs.

These songs were judged by a panel of one, and have already caused controversy in the Stuff office. Let us know your own favourites in the comments.

5. Gloryland – Daryl Hall (1994 – USA)

Back in the US-hosted World Cup of 1994, Italian striker Roberto Baggio famously handed the trophy to Brazil with a missed penalty kick in the final, and Daryl Hall’s official song embodied everything that was 1990s power ballads and US patriotism.

It had a powerful gospel-style choir feel, an emotional hook with a chorus that makes you want to put your arm around a stranger and sing along and enough cheesy lyrics of triumph, underdog mentality and grit to warrant a place in the top five.

It’s definitely more dramatic than dance-worthy, and sadly – there’s not a single “ole” to be heard.

Standout lyrics: “When You start to believe it’s in your heart it's in your hands, know this is Gloryland”

4. Benee and Mallrat (2023 Women’s World Cup, New Zealand/Australia)

Before the release of the anthem Benee and Mallrat will perform the opening ceremony on Thursday, they told Stuff the track felt, “like running”.

A colleague in the Stuff office suggested it sounded like it belonged on EA Games FIFA soundtrack, so maybe video game running fits the bill.

It’s a fine catchy pop song, but lacks the emotional hook, joy or crowd singalong moments to make it stand out against previous anthems.

Standout lyrics: “Now I'm looking out in wide-eyed wonder/Taking in a crowd that roars like thunder/And it took somе guts, and it took some grit/And it took some time, but I was nеver gonna quit”

3. Pitbull – We Are One (Brazil, 2014)

Pitbull, together with Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte received some criticism in Brazil for not having any Portuguese lyrics and some bland lyrics, but it had a definitive carnival vibe for the party capital of the world.

We Are One is more danceable than singable, but it’s fun, it feels like a celebration – a vibe amplified by the opening ceremony performance, surrounded by brightly coloured dancers, drummers and performers dressed as footballs in front of a sea of yellow shirts in the crowd.

And Pitbull’s Brazil shirt, tucked into his white pants rolled very high was truly a sight to behold.

Standout lyrics: “Everybody put your flags up in the sky and do what you feel”

2. Ricky Martin – La Copa de la Vida/The Cup of Life (France, 1998)

When France lifted the trophy in 1998 on home soil, Latin heartthrob Ricky Martin’s dance-worthy anthem was the perfect backdrop for an all-night celebration.

The trumpets, the cheers, the whistles, the dance moves, the pure, joyous celebration and the sheer boldness of the anthem made The Cup of Life loved everywhere – but nowhere as much as Australia, where it was the highest-selling song of 1998.

Standout lyrics: “Tonight’s the night we’re gonna celebrate/The cup of life Ale! Ale! Ale!”

1. Shakira – Waka Waka -This Time For Africa (South Africa, 2010)

The World Cup of 2010 was famous for a few things: the nightmare-inducing buzz of the vuvuzelas, New Zealand being the only unbeaten team of the tournament, despite not making knock-out rounds and Shakira’s booty-shaking anthem of hope, belief, African pride and some killer dance beats.

The Columbian-born popstar got a bit of flak for being the white face of an anthem for Africa’s first World Cup, but the tune was a massive success globally. It topped charts in multiple countries and with more than 3.4 billion YouTube views, it’s tough to argue its position at number one.

Standout lyrics: ”People are raising their expectations/Go on and feed them, this is your moment, no hesitation”