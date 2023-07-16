Fan hype builds for FIFA Women's World Cup, despite sluggish ticket sales

Simran Kaur, from Girls That Invest, hopes women across Aotearoa are inspired by the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been billed as a big opportunity to promote New Zealand to fans across the globe, but the campaign to sell to local audiences is still finding its footing.

The Sunday Star-Times took to the streets to capture the vibe ahead of the tournament’s launch on Thursday, July 20.

There appeared to be quite a few Aucklanders who had no idea the event was happening, but those who were attending were excited to see women’s sport in the spotlight.

Asger Noer​ and Nanna Baungaard​, who arrived in Aotearoa from Denmark just days ago, said they were hoping to see Sweden play. They’ll also be vying for tickets to the quarter-finals.

“We were hoping to see Denmark, obviously, but they'll be playing in Australia, unfortunately. So we’re just trying to catch some neighbouring countries instead,” Baungaard said.

However, there is a rivalry between Denmark and Sweden, and she said she would be waving the Danish flag from the crowds.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Nanna Baungaard (left) and Asger Noer, who are visiting from Denmark, will be going to support Sweden, as the Danes are “unfortunately” playing in Australia.

“You couldn’t catch me wearing Swedish colours, never.”

Auckland sports fan Tupara Morrison​ (Ngāti Whakaue​) said it was great to see people be more enthusiastic about women’s sports, especially with the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year.

Morrison is planning to get tickets to the opening match between New Zealand’s Football Ferns and Norway at Eden Park on Thursday.

“It’s a world event, so it’ll be quite cool to get involved in it. We’re pretty lucky to have something of that size in New Zealand.”

Caroline Williams/Stuff Tupara Morrison hopes to get tickets for the opening match.

However, speaking from Christchurch, Ramon Farmer​, 85, said he would not be attending any FIFA World Cup games, because his sporting interests lay elsewhere.

"I ran all my life, and I never took part in soccer at all. [I'll watch] kayak racing."

Terry Sullivan​, 63, meanwhile, is disappointed there will be no games held in Christchurch.

"It sucks. I'm not going to Dunedin. It's really disappointing because a lot of people would [go to games in Christchurch]. I know a lot of people going down to Dunedin."

Kristie Boland/Stuff Ramon Farmer prefers kayak racing to football.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is on track to become the most-attended women’s sporting event in history, with a million tickets sold internationally by last week.

Of those, 320,000 were to games in New Zealand, according to cup chief executive Davie Beeche.

Beeche said FIFA was “comfortable” with progress and not concerned about low sales. The tournament was ahead of where he had expected in terms of ticket sales and ahead of where “most major events are a week out”.

“Naturally, there are some games that are experiencing higher demand with the Kiwis and some of the top-ranked teams, but we're happy with how the progress is, overall.”

On Thursday, FIFA announced it would be giving away 20,000 free tickets to four matches across the country, in partnership with Xero.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Norway players sign autographs for fans during training.

Mel Johnston, a senior lecturer in sport leadership and management at AUT, said the country was yet to reach a critical mass of awareness.

“We will see a build-up as the teams arrive. The tickets are reasonably priced, it's much more achievable to watch compared to other champion-level events.”

Johnston said the release of free tickets showed a recognition that “they’re not there yet.”

She said that in comparison to the Rugby World Cup, the standing of the New Zealand team was that of “an underdog”, meaning FIFA will need to build interest domestically using other teams.

“We will need to work on promoting the personalities of players of other teams, if New Zealand doesn’t make it to the later events.”

Stuff On Thursday, FIFA announced it would be giving away 20,000 free tickets to four matches across the country.

Chris Roberts is the managing director of Angus & Associates, a tourism research firm, and former chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

He said he hoped Kiwis would get on board with showcasing the nation.

“The bigger opportunity here, which is hard to measure, is the number of eyeballs on New Zealand as matches are broadcast around the world.

“FIFA will certainly not want half-empty stadiums broadcast on television.”

Roberts said local interest in the event had been a bit of a “slow burn” compared to the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

“There certainly doesn’t seem to have been the same level of hype, prominence or promotion, but there’s still time for New Zealand to get behind it and adopt a second team.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Some of football's biggest names mix with the Football Ferns in an official welcome at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Roberts said he had heard from the tourism industry that it was expecting around 20,000 to 30,000 additional visitors.

Those types of visitors tended to be “high spenders”, he said, and would have an immediate visible impact in restaurants and cafes, especially during the low winter season.

“Despite the efforts over many decades, New Zealand remains a very seasonal destination.”

Waiheke resident and self-described “football person” Kel Douglas​ will be going to all the games – as a volunteer, not a spectator.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Kel Douglas, left, pictured with son Blake, 11, and brother James Robinson, is a FIFA volunteer.

“You’re still in amongst all of that, and you’re helping to build the vibe and the energy for all of those people that are coming.”

Douglas, a member of the Waiheke Quick Cats football team, said she was mostly looking forward to the “spectacle” of the event.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, I can’t imagine New Zealand getting this back anytime soon.”

It was also “pretty cool” to have the US team – who are number one in the world for women’s football – in Aotearoa, she said.

“Go women!”