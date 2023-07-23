FIFA Women's World Cup: Fancy footwork key to success for Lia Lewis

In the warmup to FIFA Women's World cup, world champion football freestyler Lia Lewis shows you how to do a simple trick.

Freestyle football might seem at the opposite end of the spectrum to ballet, but 18 years of training in the latter has helped 26-year-old Englishwoman Lia Lewis – who grew up in France – become a world champion in the former.

She’s been in the country touring with the FIFA Women’s Football World Cup, and she gives Zoë George an insight into her fancy footwork.

Kia ora! Welcome to Aotearoa!

Thank you for having me. It’s amazing. I’ve got to see the sun rise and I can’t get over the scenery here. The people are absolutely lovely here.

How does a ballet dancer pick up a ball and make a career out of it?

When I started I wasn’t talented at all. It took me at least a year of training every day for two to five hours to become reasonably good. It takes a lot of patience and hard work. It’s such an amazing feeling to land a skill the first time. I got addicted to the feeling of nailing tricks. I knew only two [women] did it professionally, so I wanted the challenge of world champion. Freestyle football is like dancing with a ball.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Lia Lewis a world champion football freestyler was in Wellington recently

Since you’d come from an arty background into sport, was the community supportive?

Freestyle football is still a niche sport. There’s about 5000 girls and about 30,000 guys who do it, so it’s still a small sport. It’s an amazing community. It’s growing more and more. Social media helps a lot. That’s why I have tik tok and Instagram (with half a million followers) to hopefully inspire more girls to pick up a ball, so we can grow the community.

For those of us who have two left feet … where do we start with tricks?

I had two left feet when I started, so don’t worry! You can start at any age with freestyle and don’t need a background in football or dancing. It’s one of those sport where you research a few basic skills to start with, once you learn those it’s easy to build a routine, because in freestyle you want a routine.

What’s the hardest trick you can do?

I created by own trick called the “Lewis trick”. It’s a handstand while bouncing the ball on my foot, and then I go into a walkover and roll the ball from my knee to my neck. There are a lot of similarities between what I do and rhythmic gymnastics.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post World champion football freestyler Lia Lewis taught Amelia Dibble (3), a Upper Hutt Little Dribbles player, a trick

Does being a professional football freestyler pay the bills?!

Yes, it does. It’s a living. There’s a lot of training and promotion on social media and brand deals. And I’m so lucky to go on tour and watch the whole women’s world cup. I’m going to every England game (in Australia).

What’s the one thing you always have in your kit bag?

My ball and my freestyle shoes.

What makes freestyle shoes, freestyle shoes?

They have a flat sole. With freestyle football a lot of the tricks are balancing the balls on your foot. They have a very flat sole and are quite small and lightweight.

With the ball … is it pumped up all the way or does it need to be soft?

It depends on the style of freestyle you do. I don’t have mine too pumped up because I need to block it between my knees. Some like it fully pumped.

So not fully pumped… but fully pumped for the World Cup, right?

Yes! I’m excited to see some good football and will support anyone that’s playing well. I never thought I’d be here. Four years ago I was still transitioning from being a ballet dancer, someone who had never watched football before. It’s incredible. I never thought my life would be like this.

While you’ve been in NZ have you tried some local delicacies… like our fish and chips?!

I haven’t had a chance, but you’re tempting me. I might need some fish and chips for dinner. And I’m a big chocolate fan.