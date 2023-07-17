FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns predicted to make knockout stage

The Football Ferns’ Milly Clegg takes on the Vietnam defence during the game in Napier in July 10.

The Football Ferns' modest form leading into the FIFA Women's World Cup hasn't deterred a leading global sports data analyst company from predicting they will make the knockout stage.

Gracenote has released its predictions ahead of the global tournament, to be played in New Zealand and Australia, with the Football Ferns, who will play their first match against Norway in Auckland on Thursday night, tipped to be among the 16 teams who qualify for the playoffs.

Although the Football Ferns record leading into the World Cup isn't flash, their 2-0 win over Vietnam in Napier on July 10 was just their fourth win in 24 games under coach Jitka Klimková, Gracenote has crunched the numbers and declared they have a 60% chance of making the cut.

The Football Ferns, who have never won a game in a World Cup tournament, are tipped to be the 15th team to progress through to the the knock-out stage, with Denmark to fill the 16th and final spot.

France are predicted to have the best chance of charging into the post-section stage. They have been listed at the top of the rankings on 96%, followed by Brazil, Sweden, Spain and Germany on 95%.

Defending champions USA have given a 92% chance of advancing.

Footballer CJ Bott is profiled in the documentary series Following The Ferns.

Before the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022, Gracenote successfully predicted Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous would create history by becoming the first New Zealanders to win gold medals at the event.

Sadowski-Synnott won the slopestyle event, and Porteous top honours in the freeski halfpipe.

Prior to the 2020 Tokyo Oympics New Zealand was tipped to win 18 medals. That forecast proved too conservative: New Zealand claimed 20, including seven gold medals.

According to the information supplied by Gracenote, its forecasts are based on approximately one million simulations of the entire tournament.

USA, Germany, France, England and Sweden are listed as the front-runners to win, with Gracenote stating there is a 58% chance that the top team will come from that quintet.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images CJ Bott scored a goal against Vietnam in Napier. The Football Ferns won 2-0.

As the world's No 1 team the USA are ranked as the favourites to triumph, although Gracenote maintains its chance of winning "a very open competition'' is only 18%.

If USA are successful they will claim their fifth world title, and become the first team to lift the trophy at three successive World Cups.

Sweden has been given an 11% chance of winning, making them the second favourite.

Gracenote, however, hasn't exactly gone all out all guns blazing on the Football Ferns' chances of winning the tournament.

They have given them absolutely no chance of doing that by doling out a duck's egg. Yes, you read that right, the New Zealanders have been given 0% chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the event.

The quarterfinalists, according to Gracenote, are most likely to be Spain, USA, France, Germany, Sweden, England, Japan and Australia.