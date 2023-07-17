Young footballer and ‘Biggest Ferns Fan’ gets chance to meet idol

Aotea College student Matilda Smith (13) won a competition to meet US footballer Carli Lloyd and freestyle footballer Lia Lewis, as well as the chance to see the trophy itself.

Aotea College student Matilda Smith, 13, got the chance to meet US footballer Carli Lloyd at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday, after winning a competition that proved she was the biggest Football Ferns fan in the Wellington region.

Smith, whose mother said she “loves all things football,” also got the chance to see the trophy itself. The 13-year-old plays for the Wellington Talent Development Programme U15 league in the position of right wing -- the only girl on her team, she said.

The young player was part of a guard of honour when the Ferns played Japan in 2018, and has been chosen to act as a flag bearer for three upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup matches in Wellington.

The Year 9 student said, while she initially felt starstruck seeing the legendary forward, she found meeting Lloyd to be inspiring, with the two footballers getting the chance to speak one-on-one together about their experiences in the sport.

Frances Chin/The Post Family friend Harry Williams, 12, and sisters Jessica Smith (16) and Matilda Smith (13) with the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy.

Smith said she asked Lloyd what it was like to score in front of the crowd, and whether the feeling stuck with you.

“She said that you soak it all up when you score a goal and the crowd is cheering for you.”

Lloyd said, while she won’t be playing in this year’s competition, she will be cheering from the sidelines and following along. She said that the product on the field at the moment was “amazing.”

“Leagues around the world are getting better, more investment, more support, more TV coverage... I can’t wait to see what stars emerge.”

Smith also got the chance to meet freestyle footballer world champion and FIFA skills coach Lia Lewis.

Lewis said she started playing the sport when she was only 21, after studying ballet for 18 years, and encouraged all young football hopefuls to keep up with the sport.

“Everyone can start somewhere. So let’s just keep practising, just keep training.”