FIFA Women's World Cup: How to get there, where to park at NZ's opening game

Some of football's biggest names mix with the Football Ferns in an official welcome at Auckland's Spark Arena.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on Thursday at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns will face Norway at 7pm.

Roads will be closed around the venue with parking restrictions from 3pm.

Fans are advised to take public transport – from 1pm, bus and train travel to the venue is included in the match ticket.

The Football Ferns are set to take the pitch on Thursday for the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with huge crowds expected at Auckland’s Eden Park.

After some potential transport concerns due to bus strikes, Auckland Transport is promising its transport network is ready to get fans to the big game.

The tournament is on track to become the most attended women’s sporting event in history.

How to get there

AT’s Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten said public transport will be the best way to travel on game day.

READ MORE:

* FIFA Women's World Cup: All 29 games in New Zealand ranked

* FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns starter sits out training two days before opener

* FIFA Women's World Cup: Inside the four NZ stadiums that will host football's best teams



“Whether you’re an Aucklander or you’ve travelled across the globe to watch your team take on the world’s best, the cheapest and easiest way to get to World Cup matches is on AT’s public transport and special event services.”

Travel by bus and train to the venue is included in the match ticket from 1pm on game day, she said, with extra event buses running to add capacity.

The event bus runs from Quay St in the CBD, Albany Bus Station on the North Shore and the Manukau Bus Station in East Auckland. The latter two have a few stops along the way.

Train services will also be running on all lines, including the Eastern Line, which has been closed since March 5 while KiwiRail worked on rebuilding track foundations.

Parking restrictions will be in place around Eden Park from 3pm, meaning those wanting to drive in will have to park several blocks away.

There are drop-off and pick-up zones, where ride share or taxi services can stop.

For those wanting to travel using pedal power, bike valet parking is available at the stadium, from 5pm.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The opening match will be held at Eden Park. (File photo)

Road closures

Several blocks around the stadium are closed, from Parish Rd south of the venue, to Onslow Rd in the north.

Those areas are residents-only parking, with tow trucks and ticketing used to enforce the rules.

The immediate block around the stadium is closed, with two to three blocks out from that operating as managed access.

Drop-off areas are on Bellwood Ave, Reimers Ave and New North Rd.

FIFA Fan Festival

A free fan site will be set up in central Auckland on match day from midday. The game will be showed live on a giant screen at The Cloud, along with music, entertainment, food and games.

Fan sites for those outside Tāmaki Makaurau will also be in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa, Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara and Dunedin/Ōtepoti.

With large crowds expected in Auckland CBD, Heart of the City has set up a safety hub on Queens Wharf running for a month from July 20.

The hub can help with everything from charging your phone charged, to emergency service help, to guidance on how to get home.

Heart of the City CEO Viv Beck welcomed a stronger police presence in the area.

“Having community patrols operating in the city centre during this time is a welcome addition to the safety network in place.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gets to hold the original FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.

Weather

The weather won’t be playing ball on Thursday, with fine days forecasted either side of the opening match – but game day looks to be very rainy.

MetService is forecasting rain in the evening, with northeasterly winds that could become gales.

Thursday will have a high of 16C and a low of 10C, so be prepared for chilly, wet conditions.