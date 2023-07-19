7 of the best bars in Auckland to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup

Football fever is well and truly upon us as the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off at Eden Park on Thursday.

The FIFA Fan Festival in Auckland will be at The Cloud on match days between 20 July and 20 August - but if you can’t make it down, there are plenty of spots around the city to catch the live action.

Auckland Restaurant Month also kicks off on August 1, so there might be some extra special deals at your local watering hole during the later part of the tournament.

Here are seven of the best establishments supporting the ladies - especially the girls in black - so score a spot and settle in for an exciting dose of the action and atmosphere that only football fans know how to create.

Citizen Park, Kingsland

Expect this Kingsland bar to be bursting at the seams before and after the Eden Park matches. A stone’s throw away from the park on New North Road, you’ll be right in the hustle and bustle of Kingsland’s busiest nights, even if you don’t have tickets to the games.

Screening all matches live throughout the World Cup, the wheelchair-accessible Citizen Park is a social hub for sports and non-sports fans alike with big screens, a garden bar, modern American-inspired cuisine and a great cocktail list to boot.

424 New North Rd, Kingsland

Supplied Citizen Park in Kingsland is a popular spot for pre and post-match drinks for Eden Park sports games.

Dr Rudi’s Rooftop Brewing, Viaduct

With prime harbourfront views and pizzas by the (almost) metre, Dr Rudi’s Rooftop Brewing is one of the best spots in the city to catch live sport. It will be showing all the Football Ferns’ games as well as other selected matches.

Serving in-house brews on tap, a healthy cocktail and wine list and those famous pizzas in one, two and three-foot sizes, Dr Rudi’s is a centrally located spot by the water to show your support for the Ferns. If you’re a whisky lover, you’ll enjoy their Whisky Flights celebrating drops from around the world, or mulled wine winter warmers to stay toasty while you catch the action.

Level 2/204 Quay St, Viaduct Harbour

The Cav, Ponsonby

A legendary sports bar on College Hill Road, The Cav will be screening all FIFA games live - every match and every team. Open 7 days, the historic pub has stood the test of time with a 150-year heritage and is famous city-wide for supporting sport, with 11 screens inside, serving pub grub with a modern and creative twist.

The fireplace inside is a welcome reprieve from the Auckland winter, with everything from beer paddles and their famous $50 Gin Trees to suit your tastes while you cheer on your favourite team.

68 College Hill, Freemans Bay

The Clare Inn, Mt Eden

Celebrate football with a dose of genuine craic at this iconic Irish pub just down the road from Eden Park.

The Republic of Ireland is in Group B alongside the Matildas of Australia, Canada and Nigeria, so you can guarantee the Irish will be finding a home to support their girls in green.

The Clare Inn is screening all matches being played during their opening hours of Tuesday to Sunday, and if the game’s still on at closing time, they’ll stay open until the end.

Close enough to feel the roar from the live action just 500 metres away, The Clare Inn will be one of the hot spots to be for a bite and a bevvy or two before and after the Auckland matches.

278 Dominion Road, Mount Eden

The Fox, Viaduct Harbour

With England sitting pretty up near the top on the Stuff FIFA power rankings, this English-style pub on the Viaduct will no doubt be getting busier as the tournament rolls on. Famous for its sporting prowess and with 12 screens, The Fox will be showing all live matches with a serving of British bevvys and pub fare - such as toad in the hole and Foxes’ homemade mini yorkies with roast beef, horseradish cream and gravy.

85/87 Customs Street West, Auckland CBD

Supplied The Fox has 12 screens for sports fans to get in on the action.

The Patriot, Devonport

With its famous Union Jack emblazoned 1974 Austin 850 Mini proudly parading around Devonport, The Patriot is as English as you can get on the North Shore. This iconic pub will be showing all matches live - unless it clashes with an All Blacks game, which is the case on July 29.

Housed in the original historic Bank of New Zealand Building on Victoria Road, there are pool tables, darts, a garden bar, large screen, a range of British, Irish and Kiwi brews served alongside good old-fashioned, quality pub grub - from the classics like steak and Guinness pies and bangers and mash, to seafood chowder and reuben sandwiches.

14 Victoria Road, Devonport

The Empire Tavern, Victoria Street

Established in 1875, The Empire is a locally-famous watering hole for CBD workers and will be screening games played during trading hours. There’s plenty of seating so it’s great for crowds and big groups, with tables inside in the bar, out in the courtyard and upstairs on the covered rooftop terrace and limited seats outside the Nelson Street entrance. Enjoy The Empire’s famously generous happy hour pours and an extensive menu featuring sharing plates, pizzas and large mains.

The Empire Tavern, 137 Victoria Street West, Auckland

Supplied The Empire Tavern is a popular spot for CBD workers for after work drinks – especially when there’s live sport showing.

