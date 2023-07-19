FIFA president Gianni Infantino issues plea for Kiwis to buy Women's World Cup tickets

Gianni Infantino addressed a packed press conference in Auckland on the eve of the tournament opener.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a plea to New Zealanders to support the Women’s World Cup at his first formal appearance on the eve of the tournament.

Speaking in a packed press conference at the Park Hyatt Hotel on Auckland’s waterfront on Wednesday, Infantino asked who among the 30 or so reporters were from New Zealand.

When a cameraperson struck their hand up, Infantino stared down the barrel of their camera and said: “We want you!”

FIFA says ticket sales have met expectations with 1.5 million people set to attend the 64 matches across co-hosts New Zealand and Australia between Thursday and August 20, making it the biggest women’s sporting event of all time.

However, New Zealand has been lagging behind in the ticket sales with almost three times as many sold in Australia. Thursday’s opening game between the Football Ferns and Norway at Eden Park is expected to be played in front of a sold out crowd of 43,000 – a record for a football match in New Zealand.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff FIFA president Gianni Infantino, right, and FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura at a press conference in Auckland.

The games involving some of the lower-profile teams are proving a harder sell, with FIFA giving out 20,000 freebies last week. Two of those games involve Spain who have the world’s best player, Alexia Putellas.

FIFA says this year’s World Cup will be watched by a television audience of 2 billion.

Infantino’s press conference was attended mainly by media from most of New Zealand and America’s biggest outlets. Ticket sales and prizemoney were the main topics of discussion.

The first question came from a New Zealand reporter who asked Infantino about ticket figures. He called on New Zealand to “seize the moment” and threw to secretary-general Fatma Samoura to his right, who revealed the overall ticket sales had met expectations.

”We know are Kiwis are late ticket purchasers,” Samoura said. “We still have tickets available for matches and my only plea is don't wait for the last month. As Mr Infantino says, this is a moment to seize for every football fan in New Zealand. This is already the most attended women's sporting event.”

The event started in humorous fashion with Infantino poking fun at himself by referencing the speech he made at the start of last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar.

”If you are waiting to hear how I feel today, I feel tired because I just landed but I feel very happy.”

After taking one final question during a 40-minute Q&A, Infantino returned serve with a question of his own. “Who will win the World Cup, the United States or New Zealand?”