FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on July 22

It’s matchday three at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and it’s time to roll out the big guns.

The United States are the world’s No 1 ranked team and are chasing a three-peat in Australia and New Zealand, having won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2019.

The four-time champions meet tournament debutants Vietnam in their Group E opener at Eden Park, where a result in the ballpark of their 13-0 thrashing of Thailand four years ago is not out of the question.

Elsewhere, Zambia take on Japan in Hamilton in what could be key fixture in a tight Group C, while European champions England kick off their Group D campaign against newcomers Haiti in Brisbane.

Here’s all you need to know about the three matches on July 22.

Stuff Alex Morgan is a key part of a United States team chasing their third successive World Cup title.

United States v Vietnam

Group E; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: 1pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

The way Vietnam performed in their 2-0 loss to a Football Ferns side bereft of confidence does not bode well for their meeting with the United States in Auckland. If you want to see goals aplenty, then tune in on Saturday afternoon as there are bound to be a fair few scored by a ruthless American side boasting an array of attacking talent. Anything other than a big United States win at Eden Park would be a seismic shock.

Key players: This is where the race for the golden boot begins in earnest so expect Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith to be among the goals for the United States. For debutants Vietnam, goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh is in for a busy afternoon and will need to be at her best to keep the scoreline respectable.

Stuff match predictor: United States 97%, Vietnam or draw 3%

TAB odds: United States $1.05, draw $61, Vietnam $101

You can find the squads and other key information about both teams here

Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images Zambia captain Barbra Banda put Germany to the sword in a recent friendly, scoring twice in a 3-2 win.

Zambia v Japan

Group C; Where: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton; When: 7pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

First-time qualifiers Zambia may be the lowest-ranked team at the tournament, but they showed they shouldn’t be taken lightly by upsetting world No 2 Germany 3-2 in a friendly earlier this month. Still, world No 11 Japan ought to have enough quality and experience on the pitch to claim all three points, though a draw or a Zambia win is not out of the question.

Key players: If there is one player who can help Zambia score a shock result, it is captain Barbra Banda. A prolific striker with Chinese club Shanghai Shengli, Banda scored twice in that stunning win over Germany in Fürth and will ask plenty of questions of the Japanese defence. Midfield lynchpin Yui Hasegawa is key to Japan’s technical, possession-based game and has the ability to unlock defences with a pass, as well as chip in with a goal or two.

Stuff power rankings: Zambia 10%, draw 12%, Japan 78%

TAB odds: Zambia $10, draw $6.50, Japan $1.17

You can find the squads and other key information about both teams here

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Rachel Daly will carry the goalscoring burden for England in the absence of injured striker Beth Mead.

England v Haiti

Group D; Where: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane; When: 9.30pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Sarina Wiegman’s England are among the favourites to win the whole thing after ending the nation’s long wait for a major football trophy at last year’s European Championships. But their form coming into the tournament is a concern, with a 2-0 loss to Australia in April – which ended a 30-game unbeaten run – followed by a drab stalemate with Portugal. The loss of injured trio Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead is a big blow to their title chances, though they should be far too strong for a Haiti side making their tournament debut. Expect a morale-boosting England win by two or three goals.

Key players: With star striker Beth Mead out through injury and Ellen White retired, Rachel Daly will carry the goalscoring burden for England. She played left-back during their triumphant Euros campaign but was prolific upfront for Aston Villa last season, scoring 22 goals in 22 games. Haiti have one of world football’s most exciting young talents in midfielder Melchie Dumornay, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Chile that punched their ticket to the finals.

Stuff power rankings: England 97%, Haiti or draw 3%

TAB odds: England $1.05, draw $34, Haiti $91

You can find the squads and other key information about both teams here