FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain superstar Alexia Putellas could play Costa Rica

Spain coach Jorge Vilda​ is confident his superstar midfielder Alexia Putellas will be available for La Roja’s first FIFA Women’s World Cup match against Costa Rica in Wellington on Friday.

Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, walked out of a training session just 30 minutes in on Monday night at Palmerston North. A team spokesperson said then it was pre-planned and not of major concern.

“We have one training session to go this afternoon, all players are available to play tomorrow,” Vilda said in a press conference in Wellington on Thursday. “We’re optimising to maximise all the training sessions that we’ve had to have Alexia with us.”

Putellas was out injured for 10 months after tearing her left anterior cruciate ligament, but recovered in time to be included in the squad for the World Cup.

The Barcelona player started in warm-up matches against Panama and Denmark before heading to New Zealand, but missed out on a 9-0 friendly win against Vietnam in Napier last week after reportedly experiencing some discomfort in her knee.

“We are very capable of everything that do and we’re trying every possible means,” Vilda added. “We’ve been conditioned to play tomorrow.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Alexia Putellas trains ahead of Spain's World Cup opener against Costa Rica.

Vilda said the starting lineup would only be decided after the afternoon’s training session.

With eight members of Barcelona’s Champions League-winning squad in their ranks, Spain are heavy favourites to beat Costa Rica, but Vilda said he was not taking their first group C opponent for granted.

“[Costa Rica] close well in defence. We expect a very close match with players that can be very dangerous and the counter-attack ... when they have all the energy, we have to be ready for this.

“One of our strong points is we have many possibilities as far as our lineup. We’re not close to only system, we’re going to advantage of the spaces of the rivals with different structures and make the best of everything.”

Striker Esther Gonzalez​ is an option to lead the line in front of a star-studded midfield that could feature Putellas and Champions League MVP Aitana Bonmati.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Striker Esther Gonzalez during the pre-match press conference in Wellington.

She said the team’s preparation had been “incredible” and the most important thing for their opening game was handling the pressure.

The Real Madrid player, who scored 30 goals in 54 appearances for the club, also said it was a “privilege” to appear on the World Cup stage.

“It’s a dream to be classified as the best player in the world and to be surrounded by all my teammates, who are the best in the world as well,” she said. “I've had to overcome many things and prepare myself to reach the highest level possible.

“Everyone has been writing to me, they’re wishing us well. We feel the support of all of these people and we’re going to give everything.”

Spain will also meet debutantes Zambia on July 26 at Auckland’s Eden Park before returning to the Wellington Regional Stadium five days later to play against 2011 champions Japan in their final match of group C.